Two men stabbed and killed Sunday night, Aurora PD thinks they’re connected

Two fatal weekend stabbings of people experiencing homelessness may be the work of a single attacker, and Aurora Police are now reviewing surveillance tape and other evidence to find that person.

The first stabbing took place Sunday at 1:45 a.m. on Moline Street near Colfax Avenue. The second was reported just before 6:30 a.m. at Peoria and Colfax, about half a mile from the first.

Both victims were men and both were experiencing homelessness.

According to a release, it’s unknown if the men were targeted due to their housing status, but Aurora PD activated its Homeless Abatement and Relocation team. They plan to conduct outreach to people in the area.

The investigation is ongoing and thus far there, no suspect information is available. Anyone with information can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be rewarded up to $2,000.