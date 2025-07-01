Have you been impacted by recent federal layoffs? We want to hear from you

Since the start of the second Trump administration, multiple federal agencies have seen cuts that have resulted in a reduced workforce and an end to research and other projects.
Colorado's workforce includes a high percentage of federal workers impacted by recent job and funding cuts. CPR wants to hear from folks who have lost their jobs or experienced stress amid federal layoffs, budget cuts, and buyouts.
This survey is meant to help our reporters understand the extent and impact of the cuts. While the information you provide may be used as context for any future stories, any personally identifying information will not be used unless you grant us permission.
Use the form below to tell us about your experience! You can share your name or remain off-record.
