The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for July 2025

This summer, the Underground Music Showcase (UMS) turns 25, and Denver’s longest-running music festival is showing no signs of slowing down. The three-day celebration of sound takes over South Broadway from July 25–27, bringing together a wild mix of local legends, first-timers, and must-watch newcomers from across the state and beyond.



For fans of discovery and DIY energy, UMS has always felt like Denver’s answer to SXSW — packed with underground gems and breakout moments waiting to happen. And once again, Indie 102.3 is proud to be an official media partner, holding it down near the Showcase Stage all weekend long. Stop by our booth, say hey, and pick up some goodies while you’re at it.



As part of our monthly Local 303 spotlight, we’re turning the volume up on a few Colorado artists hitting the UMS stage this year — many of whom are performing at the festival for the first time.



One of those debut artists is Keenan TreVon, a rising hip-hop force who’s already got a new album on the way and a national tour lined up with Marc E. Bassy this fall. UMS will be his first appearance at the fest, and it's the perfect launchpad for his next chapter.



Another UMS first-timer is Ahjzae Dallas, a trans artist whose sound blends hyperpop and rage with raw emotional power. For them, playing UMS is about more than just stepping onto a new stage — it’s a chance to rep for the vibrant creative energy coming out of Aurora, including peers like TreVon.



Also joining the UMS lineup for the first time is hunnie, who’s been a longtime fan of the fest and is now taking the stage with her band after years in the audience. Similarly, Holographic American is stepping into the spotlight solo, having performed at UMS in past years as part of other projects. This year, it’s all them.



While some are making their debut, others are returning to UMS with fresh perspective. Clementine, from Fort Collins, made their UMS debut last year and is excited to reconnect with the community that welcomed them so warmly. And Povi is back in the Local 303 rotation for the first time in four years! She returns for her third UMS appearance, a festival she says continues to be a cornerstone for Denver’s music identity.



To celebrate the local talent taking over UMS this year, we’re throwing a party and you’re invited.



Come hang with us at the Local 303 Meetup on Monday, July 21 at Bar 404 (404 Broadway, Denver) from 6:30–9 p.m..



It’s your chance to meet this month’s featured artists, connect with Indie 102.3 hosts IRL, and get hyped for the weekend ahead. Hunnie will perform, vote on new local songs in our music meeting, and you’ll have a chance to win a pair of UMS tickets or an Indie 102.3 goodie bag.



The event is free, all ages, and open to everyone (those under 16 must be with an adult). Food and drinks will be available for purchase, so bring a friend... or a few!



A special thanks to our Local 303 Meetup sponsor, Cambio Tequila.



Are you a Colorado musician who wants to be featured in the Local 303? Send us your music!



Meet July's artists:

Ahjzae Dallas

Photo: Pinnel

Band Lineup:

Ahjzae Dallas (Lead Signer)

Kai Wilson (Wulfsun) - Guitar



Colorado Home: I live in Denver



Formed: Early 2017



Latest Release: My latest releases include my EP Kill My Paranoia (Dec. 27), the single "Turning Heads" (May 21), and my newest track "AFTERL1FE," which just dropped (June 20 )Each one shows a different side of me and where I’m headed sonically.



Catch them at UMS: Catch my set at Bar 404 on Friday, July 25th from 6:00 to 6:40 PM, and again on Sunday, July 27th at the Get Loud Stage from 2:00 to 2:30 PM.



About: Ahjzae Dallas is a genre bending, trans artist from Aurora, pushing the boundaries of hyperpop and rage music. Blending emotional intensity with explosive energy, Ahjzae creates soundscapes that speak to the chaos of nightlife, the weight of mental health, and the beauty in feeling everything too deeply. A longtime part of Youth on Record as a former student and fellow, and a proud member of Luzid Music Group, his music channels the spirit of a generation raised on distortion, heartbreak, and digital connection.



Have you played UMS Before: No



What are you looking forward to at UMS: I’m looking forward to meeting new artists, hearing fresh music and of course, catching Flyana Boss!



Who are you excited to see at UMS: I’m hyped to see Keenen Trevon crazy to see someone from my side of town really blowing up like that. We grew up in the same area, so it hits different.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We’ve got a few annual events coming up, and I’m really excited about what’s in the works so definitely stay tuned.



Website: https://linktr.ee/ahjzaed



Get Social: Instagram

Clementine

Photo: Ryan Green

Band Lineup: Larin Graff/Vocals (He/Him), Samuel Claiborne/Guitar/Backing Vocal (He/Him), Caleb Crowe/ Drums/Backing Vocal (He/Him), Elizabeth Radman/Bass (They/Them), Keiran Wisell/Guitar (He/Him)



Colorado Home: Fort Collins



Formed: 2021



Latest Release: "Make Me a Machine" (Album) July 19, 2024, Self Released



Catch them at UMS: July 26 10pm at Skylark Lounge



About: This five-piece, freshly squeezed out of Fort Collins consists of gritty guitar riffs paired with heavy-hitting drums and lyrics. With an alternative rock, punk, and soulful grip on the music they write and perform, clementine offers something unique and diverse. Their energy is over-the-top intense, and their sharp in-your-face presentation is something you just have to see.



Their latest record, Make Me a Machine, delves into the tough choices involved in growing out of old ways and finding yourself. It tackles themes of mental health and societal pressures. Recorded at the world-renowned punk studio, The Blasting Room, with the expertise of engineer Miles Stevenson, clementine’s latest album stands as their first truly cohesive work, bringing out the unique nuances that define their sound.



Have you played UMS Before: Yes! Our first time playing the festival was last year!



What do you like about playing the UMS: We loved the community it built. It is absolutely incredible to see artists being so well supported by other artists, and fans, and creating support for primarily local musicians whilst creating a supportive community in Denver.



What are you looking forward to this year at UMS: We are looking forward to seeing some of our favorite artists and friends perform, and being able to be a part of such a supportive, engaging community.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: New double sided single coming in the Fall!



Website: https://clementinefc.com/



Get Social: Instagram

Holographic American

Photo: Coco Martin

Band Lineup:

Caleb Tardío (he/him) - Guitar, Vocals

Matt Grizzell (he/him) - Drums

Owen Pearson (he/him) - Bass



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: Caleb started sharing demo recordings with Matt during the height of COVID in 2020, but this version of the band didn’t fully come together until Owen joined us in October of 2021.



Latest Release: The Grace of Animals (Full Length), Oct. 11, 2024, Self-Released.



Catch them at UMS:

Banded Oak

Friday, Jul 25

6:00 PM - 6:40 PM



About: Described as intricate, dreamy, and raw, Holographic American is an odd-rock supergroup consisting of veterans of Denver’s post-rock past and fresh talent from the R&B scene. Featuring aggressive vocals, guitars ripped from a sci-fi adventure, and a rhythm section worthy of both Motown or Dischord Records, Holographic American merges genres and timbres into a distinct music that is simultaneously heavy, emotional, and cerebral.



Have you played UMS Before: No, but the members of HA have played UMS many times in other bands (such as Alan Alda, Instant Empire, I Sank Molly Brown, and Anthony Ruptak). We are really excited to have our UMS debut.



Who are you excited to see at UMS: Colfax Speed Queen, Dressy Bessy, Rubedo, Wave Decay, Cherry Spit, and Corsicana, to name just a few.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We took a little time off while Caleb began the adventure of fatherhood. But we’re back and we’ll be debuting songs from an upcoming EP at UMS.



Website: https://linktr.ee/holo_am



Get Social: Instagram

hunnie

Photo: Emily Winingham of Winingham Photography

Band Lineup:

Hunnie she/her - Main Vocalist

Colin he/him - Keys

Brandon he/him - Guitar

Ricky he/him - Bass

David he/him - Drums



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: First single came out in 2021



Latest Release: "All I Ever Wanted," Sept. 20th 2024, self-released



Catch them at UMS: Friday July 25th 9pm @ Hi-Dive



Have you played UMS Before? No, but I started attending with a group of some really close friends in 2022.



What are you looking forward to at UMS: UMS holds a lot of very sweet and precious memories for me and was something I always looked forward to. When I first attended, I was just getting started as an artist and still figuring out what I wanted for myself and UMS gave me something to aspire to and was generally really inspiring to observe, so just playing it, in and of itself, is kind of a dream.



Who are you excited to see at UMS: I'm really excited to see iyanla and Brooklynn. I love them as artists and haven't seen them play in a really long time, so I'm stoked!



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: Working on a few projects right now and am trying to finish a series of single rollouts as entire projects with art, music video, etc.



Get Social: Instagram, Spotify, YouTube

Keenan TreVon

Photo: Dreamers Day

Band Lineup: Keenan TreVon (Vocals/Guitar)



Colorado Home: Aurora



Formed: Keenan has been making music for over 10 years



Latest Release: "babygirl (demo)" - 4/11/2025 on New Gold Medal



Catch them at UMS: Friday, July 25th, 2025 @ 10:00pm - 10:40pm @ the Hi Dive



Upcoming Shows: Keenan will be support on the upcoming Marc E Bassy tour in September (16 US cities)



About: KEENAN TREVON DUNCAN-SMITH, OR BETTER KNOWN AS KEENAN TREVON, IS AN EMERGINGMULTI-GENRE ARTIST, SINGER, SONGWRITER AND PRODUCER ORIGINATING FROM AURORA, COLORADO. THROUGH HIS EMOTION-FILLED VOCAL PERFORMANCES, KEENAN TREVON RADIATES RAWNESS THROUGH EAR-GRACING INSTRUMENTATION. INFLUENCED BY HIS LIFE EXPERIENCES AND HIS MUSICALLY-INCLINED FAMILY, KEENAN TREVON PAINTS A BLANK CANVAS WITH HIS MESSAGE-HEAVY LYRICISM. KEENAN TREVON STRIVES TO PUSH THE ENVELOPE WITH HIS SOUND TO MAKE A DYNAMIC GENRE-DEFYING STYLE THAT IS TRULY HIS OWN. THE GLOBAL ARTIST AIMS TO CREATE MUSIC THAT PEOPLE WILL FIND THEMSELVES IN AND RELATE TO. A TRULY VERSATILE ARTIST, KEENAN TREVON HAS NO BARRIERS TO CREATIVITY, RENDERING HIS MUSIC TIMELESS. KEENAN TREVON IS SET TO CEMENT HIMSELF IN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY FOR YEARS TO COME.



Have you played UMS Before: No



What are you looking forward to at UMS: I'm looking forward to playing for New people/fans and discovering other great artists.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: My New album Buy Me Flowers will be coming out before going on tour!



Website: Keenantrevon.mychannl.com



Get Social: Instagram

Povi

Photo: Jasmin Porter

Band Lineup: Povi - Singer songwriter, performing artist



Colorado Home: Gunbarrel & currently living in Los Angeles, CA



Formed: 2024 I released my first EP "Sweet Tooth"



Latest Release: "Ritual" (Single), April 2025, Independent.Co



Catch them at UMS: Saturday, July 26th 6-6:40pm, (Solo/Unplugged) @ Baere and Sunday, July, 27th 8-8:40pm @ Skylark



About: Povi is a genre-blending artist known for her soulful vocals and introspective songwriting that seamlessly fuses R&B, indie, and electronic influences. With a sound that’s both ethereal and grounded, she crafts music that feels deeply personal yet universally relatable. Her single "Message in a Bottle," featuring acclaimed multi-instrumentalist Elijah Fox, showcases her ability to weave emotion into melody, creating a lush sonic atmosphere that lingers long after the last note. The track highlights her lyrical vulnerability and musical depth, marking a standout moment in her evolving discography. Povi’s artistry is rooted in storytelling, often exploring themes of love, longing, and transformation. She continues to carve out a unique space in the modern music landscape, drawing in listeners with her authenticity and distinctive sound.



Have you played UMS Before: Yes, this will be my 3rd UMS!



What do you like about playing the UMS: UMS is like the SXSW of Denver, It's an incredible melting pot of music, art & community!



What are you looking forward to this year at UMS: I have spent the last 5 years pushing myself and honing my sound and I'm genuinely excited to bring that home and showcase how my music has evolved!



Who are you excited to see at UMS: All them witches, Jean Deux, La Luz...so many more



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: I'm releasing two singles in August that I'll be debuting at UMS then following that up with my first album.



Website: https://linktr.ee/iampovi



Get Social: Instagram, TikTok