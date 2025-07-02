Are you prepared for Colorado’s wildfire season?

With the potential for 6,000 fires, this year’s wildfire season is considered "normal" in Colorado. The reality is that it’s only a matter of time, depending on where you live. Here’s how you can prepare for the 2025 fire season.
Protect your home:
- Fireproof it! Clear brush and other flammables, prune branches, mow your lawn, and add these special 1/8 inch metal mesh screens to your windows.
- If you’re building your own home, make it fire-resistant.
- Sign up for fire insurance.
- Create a home inventory; if you need to file a claim, this will be useful.
Protect your rental home:
- Ask your landlord to take the precautionary measures above, or get their permission to do these yourself.
- Get renter’s insurance—this will not cover the building itself, but will cover much of your belongings, including clothing, electronics and furniture.
Protect yourself:
- Sign up for emergency alerts in your area.
- Every county has its own emergency alert system, and they’re not all the same. Find your county and sign up.
- Denver has two ways of directly notifying residents and visitors about emergencies as they happen and what actions people should take to remain safe. Reverse Emergency Notifications require people to sign up, while Wireless Emergency Alerts do not.
- Use this helpful checklist from the state to prepare.
Protect your family:
- Make a go-bag. Include: first aid kit with basic medical supplies, a fire extinguisher, maps, as your phones and electronics may not work, protective long-sleeve shirts and pants, masks (preferably N95, KN95 or P100), and plenty of potable water. Also include cash, a list of shelters, important documents or copies of them, and backup medications. You may want to store this—or make a secondary one—in/for your car.
- If it’s just super smoky, but your house isn’t at-risk, protect your family by staying indoors with windows closed, and if using AC, make sure the fresh air intake is closed to prevent smoke from entering.
- If your kids are in school, try to stay calm, stay in contact with the school to get the latest updates and follow their instructions.
Protect your pets:
- Animals are also sensitive to smoke and ash, so keep them inside just like you would your children.
- Have a carrier ready in case you need to evacuate quickly.
- Prepare a go-bag for them, including a week's supply of food and water, bowls, medications and vaccination records.
Protect your car:
- Keep your car in good condition so it’s drivable if you need to escape. Park inside if you have the option.
- Choose parking locations that are away from dry grass, brush, and trees. Opt for paved or gravel surfaces in open areas.
- If you encounter a wildfire while driving, turn on your headlights, use fog lights, and keep the air recirculation function on.
- Get comprehensive coverage to cover wildfire damage.