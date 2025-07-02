Safeway negotiations ongoing as workers strike ahead of the holiday weekend

Updated at 1:28 p.m. on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

Safeway workers in Colorado are still on strike heading into the July 4 weekend, a time when many people stock up at the supermarket for backyard barbecues.

As of Wednesday morning, employees from 43 stores and one distribution center in Denver have walked off the job to protest what the union calls unfair labor practices. Workers are striking to fix understaffing and get guarantees that health and pension benefits will be fully funded, according to The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7.

The union has been negotiating for a new contract with Safeway and parent company Albertsons since the old one expired in January. Talks have so far failed to produce a deal.

The strike started nearly two weeks ago with just six stores and a distribution center in Denver. In a statement at the time, the union said it was starting small to “allow time for the public to understand the problems these workers are facing, allow Safeway/Albertsons time to understand the seriousness of the workers’ resolve, and at the same time reduce the hardship on shoppers and workers alike that result from a wide-spread strike.”

The union said from the outset that the strike would continue to expand until a deal is reached. Negotiations are ongoing Wednesday, according to a social media post from the union.

“All Safeway stores in Colorado remain open and committed to serving our communities,” a Safeway spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “Stores affected by the strike will operate with adjusted hours.”

Customers can visit Safeway's website to find store hours of specific locations, the statement said. Pharmacies are open.

The number of stores striking could change at any minute. The union hasn’t said how many stores could ultimately be affected. Updates are being rolled out on the union’s Facebook page.

Safeway stores on strike (as of Wednesday, July 2)

Arvada

7561 W. 80th Ave.

Aurora

1677 S. Havana Street

18730 E. Hampden Ave.1200

South Buckley Road

Boulder

3325 28th Street

Brighton

1605 Bridge Street

Castle Rock

880 South Perry Street

Colorado Springs

1121 North Circle Drive

840 Village Center Drive

Conifer

27152 Main Street

Denver

3800 West 44th Ave.

2150 South Downing Street

757 East 20th Ave.

560 Corona Street

2660 N Federal Blvd.

6460 E Yale Ave.

771 Thornton Parkway

4600 Stapleton Drive South Distribution Center

Englewood

7375 E. Arapahoe Road

Estes Park

451 E. Wonder View Ave.

Evergreen

3851 S. Highway 74

Fort Collins

1426 E. Harmony Road

2160 W. Drake Road Unit 6

Fort Morgan

620 West Platte Ave.

Fountain

6925 Mesa Ridge Parkway

Grand Junction

2901 F Street

681 Horizon Drive

Greeley

3526 West 10th Street

4548 Center Place Drive

Highlands Ranch

9255 South Broadway

Lakewood

9160 West Colfax

11088 West Jewell

13111 West Alameda Parkway

Littleton

12442 W Ken Caryl Ave.

5025 S. Kipling St.

181 West Mineral Ave.

Lone Tree

9229 East Lincoln Ave.

Longmont

1632 Hover Road

1050 Ken Pratt Blvd.

Monument

624 Highway 105

Parker

11051 S. Parker Road

Pueblo

1231 South Prairie

1017 Market Plaza North

Wheat Ridge

3900 Wadsworth Blvd.

Editor's note: This story was updated with a statement from Safeway.