Safeway negotiations ongoing as workers strike ahead of the holiday weekend

Updated at 1:28 p.m. on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.
Safeway workers in Colorado are still on strike heading into the July 4 weekend, a time when many people stock up at the supermarket for backyard barbecues.
As of Wednesday morning, employees from 43 stores and one distribution center in Denver have walked off the job to protest what the union calls unfair labor practices. Workers are striking to fix understaffing and get guarantees that health and pension benefits will be fully funded, according to The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7.
The union has been negotiating for a new contract with Safeway and parent company Albertsons since the old one expired in January. Talks have so far failed to produce a deal.
The strike started nearly two weeks ago with just six stores and a distribution center in Denver. In a statement at the time, the union said it was starting small to “allow time for the public to understand the problems these workers are facing, allow Safeway/Albertsons time to understand the seriousness of the workers’ resolve, and at the same time reduce the hardship on shoppers and workers alike that result from a wide-spread strike.”
The union said from the outset that the strike would continue to expand until a deal is reached. Negotiations are ongoing Wednesday, according to a social media post from the union.
“All Safeway stores in Colorado remain open and committed to serving our communities,” a Safeway spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “Stores affected by the strike will operate with adjusted hours.”
Customers can visit Safeway's website to find store hours of specific locations, the statement said. Pharmacies are open.
The number of stores striking could change at any minute. The union hasn’t said how many stores could ultimately be affected. Updates are being rolled out on the union’s Facebook page.
Safeway stores on strike (as of Wednesday, July 2)
Arvada
- 7561 W. 80th Ave.
Aurora
- 1677 S. Havana Street
- 18730 E. Hampden Ave.1200
- South Buckley Road
Boulder
- 3325 28th Street
Brighton
- 1605 Bridge Street
Castle Rock
- 880 South Perry Street
Colorado Springs
- 1121 North Circle Drive
- 840 Village Center Drive
Conifer
- 27152 Main Street
Denver
- 3800 West 44th Ave.
- 2150 South Downing Street
- 757 East 20th Ave.
- 560 Corona Street
- 2660 N Federal Blvd.
- 6460 E Yale Ave.
- 771 Thornton Parkway
- 4600 Stapleton Drive South Distribution Center
Englewood
- 7375 E. Arapahoe Road
Estes Park
- 451 E. Wonder View Ave.
Evergreen
- 3851 S. Highway 74
Fort Collins
- 1426 E. Harmony Road
- 2160 W. Drake Road Unit 6
Fort Morgan
- 620 West Platte Ave.
Fountain
- 6925 Mesa Ridge Parkway
Grand Junction
- 2901 F Street
- 681 Horizon Drive
Greeley
- 3526 West 10th Street
- 4548 Center Place Drive
Highlands Ranch
- 9255 South Broadway
Lakewood
- 9160 West Colfax
- 11088 West Jewell
- 13111 West Alameda Parkway
Littleton
- 12442 W Ken Caryl Ave.
- 5025 S. Kipling St.
- 181 West Mineral Ave.
Lone Tree
- 9229 East Lincoln Ave.
Longmont
- 1632 Hover Road
- 1050 Ken Pratt Blvd.
Monument
- 624 Highway 105
Parker
- 11051 S. Parker Road
Pueblo
- 1231 South Prairie
- 1017 Market Plaza North
Wheat Ridge
- 3900 Wadsworth Blvd.
Editor's note: This story was updated with a statement from Safeway.