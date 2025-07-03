Colorado Arts Spotlight: ‘Month of Video’ returns to Denver, plus things to do on Fourth of July weekend

Denver Month of Video — colloquially known as “.MOV” — is a biannual festival celebrating video-based art. Programming includes everything from projection art and video games to live video performance and experimental work.

Throughout July, Month of Video presents an entirely free lineup of video exhibitions and screening events across Denver. Some are visible from the street, and others come to life in art galleries and other community spaces.

“We're making a space for people so that they can explore.”

“You need a screen, you need a projector. You also need it to be dark. You need sound not to interfere.”

Those are just a few of the challenges when displaying video art, said Month of Video co-founder Jenna Maurice.

“You can go to any museum at any time in Denver and see a sculpture, a painting and a drawing. But video? It's here a little bit, maybe it's there. Maybe it's part of the decor. Maybe it's not art.”

This shortage of “time-based” art is what inspired Maurice and fellow video artist and film curator Adán De La Garza to start Month of Video.

“Definitely eclectic, for sure.”

The program includes a wide variety of video art, including a screening of animated shorts, a documentary, experimental music with live video projection, a video game exhibition, and the programmers’ favorite — a showcase of local artists for opening night.

“One of the strong suits (of MOV) is the diversity of the programming,” said De La Garza.

Each space curates its own exhibitions and events, uplifting video artists in different segments of the city’s art scene.

“Different people function in different communities, so they might have access to different artists and different work,” De La Garza said. “That’s really valuable.”

He and Maurice also feel strongly about compensating the artists.

“Every person that we work with gets paid, and I think that separates us from a lot of other festivals and places that are reliant on the art market interests,” De La Garza said. “If you show work with us or if you're a curator, you get paid.”

“They said that this was the most extreme thing that they've shown.”

If you’re not up for a visit to a gallery or a feature-length screening event, some works are visible from the street in Denver’s Central Business District.

That includes “art that's been commissioned on all the LEDs downtown that show advertisements,” and “four really cool pieces on the Daniels (and) Fisher Clock tower,” Maurice said. “The person who runs the clock tower, they said that this was the most extreme thing that they've shown. So we’re excited to see what everyone thinks about that.”

Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News Tom Nelson's "Have a Look," projected on the Daniels & Fisher clocktower in downtown Denver, July 2, 2025.

Where to go and what to see during the 2025 Month of Video

Events

Opening Night: ”Scene Report” at the Sie FilmCenter on July 5, 7:30 p.m. — A vibrant cross-section of video work by Colorado artists. Explore the artists and lineup here. “Scene Report” will be followed by an afterparty at Bar Max.

Documentary Screening: “Buildings Are Heavy" at Rainbow Dome on July 12, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. — Set in Denver, Buildings Are Heavy is an intimate portrait of place and how people and the spaces they inhabit shape the identity of a city.

Harmonic Ooze Records showcase at The Shop at Matter on July 15, 8 p.m. — A night of experimental sound and projection from the roster of Tucson-based record label Harmonic Ooze with projections from Glitchybb and Alluvium. Learn more about the artists and the music here.

Screening of “Making Taste 6” at Rainbow Dome on July 19, 8 p.m. — An animation-focused showcase curated by Collective Misnomer.

“It’s Projecting a Big Hot Video Mess” at Glob on July 25, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. — An exhibition show that grapples with the challenges of what is defined as traditional animation or narrative video. Explore the artists and lineup here.

Closing Night: “Eclectic Systems” at Rainbow Dome — Three live, experimental works that challenge traditional video and performance. Explore the artists and lineup here.

Exhibitions and receptions

Video Art on downtown LED Screens, visible outdoors in the Central Business District — All month

D&F Clock Tower projections, visible outdoors in the Central Business District — All month

“Unplayable” at The Storeroom Gallery in City Park West — July 3 through Sept. 5. Reception on July 24 from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

“Again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again” at Squirm Gallery in Five Points — July 7 through Aug. 2. Reception on July 25 from 7 to 10 p.m.

“Moving Still: Video Art Highlights from the Dikeou Collection” in the Central Business District — July 9 through Aug. 1. Reception on July 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Mutual Terrain” at Redline Contemporary Art Center in Five Points — July 11 through Aug. 3. Reception on July 11 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

“Free Hors d'oeuvres,” a video game exhibition at Rainbow Dome in Sun Valley — July 18 through 26. Reception on July 18 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“Under Pressure” at Friend of a Friend Gallery in Five Points — July 25 through Aug. 17. Reception on July 25 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News The Fourth of July parade in Silverton, Colorado, 2023.

Things to do in Colorado this weekend

Thursday, July 3

An Indonesian Evening: Gamelan Orchestra and Puppetry in Denver — The Standley Lake Library welcomes the Arcinda Gamelan orchestra for a special evening performance, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free and open to the public.

Friday, July 4

Where to find Fourth of July fireworks and celebrations in Colorado — From Alamosa to Yuma, and everywhere in between, here’s where to celebrate Independence Day.

In(ter)dependence Day Celebration in Denver — A community-minded cookout with lots of entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Huston Lake Park in Denver. Free and open to the public.

Independence Day Concert in Boulder — The Boulder Symphony presents symphonic classics, cinematic hits and patriotic favorites at 7 p.m. at the Boulder Bandshell. Tickets start at $7.50.

Saturday, July 5

Penny Saturday at the MCA in Denver — Penny admission for all Colorado residents at the Museum of Contemporary Art, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn about the current exhibitions here.

Line Dancing Class in Grand Junction — A free line dancing class at Mama Ree’s from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., followed by country dancing until 2 a.m.

Sunday, July 6

Takénobu at Levitt Pavilion in Denver — Takénobu is a multilayered string duo that incorporates modern effects and loops to create driving cinematic soundscapes and beat-driven ethereal harmonies. The show starts at 5 p.m. Free and open to the public.

City Park Jazz in Denver — Featuring Chris Daniels & The Kings with Freddi Gowdy. The show is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free and open to the public.

All weekend

Cherry Creek Arts Festival in Denver — A festival with works by 260 juried artists, live music, kids’ activities, food, drink and more. Friday, July 4, and Saturday, July 5, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, July 6, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Broadmoor Traditions Fine Art Festival in Colorado Springs — A festival showcasing works by 100-plus sculptors, painters, jewelers, ceramists, metal and woodworkers with live music, food trucks, free tours and more. Friday, July 4, through Sunday, July 6, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fan Expo Denver — An annual extravaganza for sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming fans at the Colorado Convention Center on July 3 through 6. Single-day passes start at $30, four-day passes are $149 and are only available ahead of time.

Stampede Western Art Exhibition and Sale in Greeley — A showcase of western-themed and inspired fine art. Open through July 6, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Ongoing in July

“Young Frankenstein” in Breckenridge — The comedy genius, Mel Brooks, has adapted his beloved comedy film for the stage. At the Breckenridge Backstage Theatre from June 25 through Aug. 10. Tickets range from $35 to $50.

“The Future is Present, The Harbinger is Home” at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Denver — The exhibition features over sixty works spanning sculpture, painting, drawing, video, and large-scale installations that explore the role of New Orleans and other climate-vulnerable regions of the world. On view through Aug. 24. Museum admission ranges from free to $14.

Green Box Arts Festival in Green Mountain Falls — This multi-week, multi-disciplinary festival includes performances, exhibitions, classes, camps, conversations and parties. Ticket prices and event locations vary. The festival runs through July 12.

“Some Like it Hot” at the Buell Theatre in Denver — This musical comedy, set in Chicago during Prohibition, tells the story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime. On stage July 8 through 20. Tickets start at $47.20.

Some groups mentioned in the Colorado Arts Spotlight may be financial supporters of CPR News. Financial supporters have no editorial influence.

How we pick our events: The Colorado Arts Spotlight highlights events around the state to give readers a sense of the breadth of Colorado’s arts and cultural happenings, it is not — and can not possibly be — a comprehensive list of all weekly events. Entries are not endorsements or reviews. Each week’s list is published on Thursday and is not updated.