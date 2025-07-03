 I-70 westbound is closed near Eisenhower Tunnel due to a deadly multi-car crash and fire

Updated at 4:48 p.m. on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

A fatal multiple-vehicle crash on I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel has resulted in a significant fire near mile marker 218.

I-70 westbound is closed.

According to the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office, drivers on I-70 westbound can expect an extended closure and are asked to wait out the crash in Denver.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is urging holiday travelers from the metro area to delay leaving. And motorists are being turned around at westbound I-70 at Beaver Brook to return to Denver.

Haylee May/CPR News Stalled traffic on westbound Interstate 70 before the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnel due to a deadly crash and fire on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

“Motorists are strongly encouraged to postpone traveling west on I-70 or south on US 285 from Denver at this time,” Colorado State Patrol said in a statement. “The closure will remain in place for the next several hours, and motorists can expect extreme congestion and heat.”

Vehicles involved include a semi-truck and a Ram truck hauling a trailer. According to the Colorado State Patrol, the driver of the Ram truck was killed alongside a dog. The driver of the semi-truck has no reported injuries.

Haylee May/CPR News Motorists step out of their vehicles to walk their dogs, take bathroom breaks and walk around while they wait in standstill traffic along I-70 on July 3, 2025. The interstate is closed westbound near the Eisenhower Tunnel due to a multi-vehicle fatal crash and fire.

Numerous holiday travellers were stuck on the interstate on Thursday afternoon. Some turned around and went back to Denver, while others were able — and chose — to wait it out. Many could be seen walking their dogs, taking bathroom breaks, or socializing outside of their vehicles.

“We figured at this point we're so close, it's not bad to wait an hour here on the side of the highway,” Craig Walker, who was headed to Frisco with his wife Bonnie, said. “Plus, we have the camper, so if we really need to camp up here, we can.”

Both directions of I-70 were temporarily closed earlier Thursday afternoon. All westbound traffic caught at mile markers 228 and 218 was diverted around the crash on the eastbound lanes to get through the Eisenhower Tunnel. Once that line was cleared, eastbound traffic reopened at 2:55 p.m.

CDOT Crews at the scene of a deadly multi-vehicle crash along I-70 on Thursday, July 3, 2025. The crash shut down westbound I-70.

This fatality marks the fourth in two days on I-70. On Wednesday, a Subaru rear-ended a semi-truck, resulting in three deaths. The driver was taken to a local hospital. The victims in that crash were a 47-year-old woman, a 13-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, according to Colorado State Patrol. They were from Montana.

This is a developing story.