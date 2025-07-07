Earth, Wind & Fire vocalist and Denver native on the ‘reasons’ behind his and the groundbreaking band’s success

It’s the falsetto that’s captured the hearts of music lovers for more than five decades now.

And the long list of awards and accolades behind his name affirms that his fandom comes with, well, good “reason.” Hands down, Earth, Wind & Fire is Colorado’s adopted hometown band.

One of the signature voices behind the Grammy-winning, multi-platinum Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, Denver native and East High School graduate, Philip Bailey recently spoke with Colorado Matters Host Chandra Thomas Whitfield about his life and the legacy of the groundbreaking band.

This interview had been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Chandra Thomas Whitfield: You all first hit the music scene in 1970 with your self-titled debut album and you’ve been a dominant force in music for more than five decades now. That’s an incredible legacy. And we can’t forget about the accolades! You’ve earned Grammys, Kennedy Center Honors, Vocal Group Hall of Fame induction, Colorado Music Hall of Fame, and even the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Not to mention, the band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 25 years ago. I know you do interviews all the time, and you see all these accolades, but do you ever sit back and think about all that you’ve accomplished in the music industry?

Philip Bailey: When Maurice (White, the founder of Earth, Wind & Fire) and Verdine (White, a founding member of the band who is Maurice’s brother) came to my little apartment— it only had a mattress on the floor— and asked me to join the band in Los Angeles, I said to them, "On one condition: I want to be in the best band in the whole world." And they looked at each other and said, "You're in." Thinking back on that now, as a young man, I was probably naive enough to say something like that, but wow...

Thomas Whitfield: Well, they say you have to dream big, right? And you didn’t just leave it at dreaming—you all have really carried it out.

Bailey: We definitely have. Maurice had a mission for the band, and that was to bring people together and, as he said, "render a service to humanity." Our music and lyrics have always been about that—bringing people together, lifting hearts, minds, and spirits. It’s very rewarding that five decades later, we’re still out here performing for grandparents and grandkids. You can bring the whole family to a show and have a good time.

Thomas Whitfield: As a person who has attended your shows, you definitely bring people together. It's so beautiful to see people of all backgrounds singing the lyrics and dancing together. It's truly a beautiful vibe.

Bailey: That’s what it’s all about. Music is a service, and it can do that. We’ve seen it happen all over the world as we’ve toured. It’s a big blessing for us to still be able to play on the level that we do, still filling large halls and selling them out. I think we’re probably having more fun now than when we did earlier on.

Courtesy Earth, Wind and Fire Philip Bailey from Denver is one of the lead singers of the legendary band, Earth, Wind and Fire.

Thomas Whitfield: When you come to Colorado, everyone schools you about who’s famous from Colorado. Of course, the first lesson you get is: "Did you know Earth, Wind & Fire is from here?" Your roots are deep in Colorado. You were born at Denver Health on May 8, 1951, raised in Denver, and graduated from East High School in 1969. Most people know about your ties to East High, but you also attended Metro State University and the University of Colorado.

Bailey: Yes.

Thomas Whitfield: And that’s where you first crossed paths with Maurice White.

Bailey: It was around that time that I crossed paths with Maurice White. I remember being in [the] marching band at CU when Jimi Hendrix passed away. I remember exactly where I was. It was a time when bands like Chicago, Sly and the Family Stone, and War were really coming up. At certain music festivals, all those bands would get together. We played in California, it was out by where we live now in Rancho Cucamonga. Around 250,000 people were there. It was a special time.

Thomas Whitfield: It was really fun reading up on the band’s history. So Earth, Wind & Fire started out as the Salty Peppers, and you joined Maurice’s already-formed group. Later, the name was changed to Earth, Wind & Fire after the elements on Maurice’s astrological chart. I’m a Leo, so I’m glad you added the fire in there! What do you remember about connecting with Maurice and the synergy that you all experienced?

Bailey: I remember he had on some bell-bottom pants, really tight, and being from Denver, I had no style back then. I didn’t know anything about all that. He had on a cowboy hat and boots, and he smelled like coconut oil. Somehow, I can picture all of this. [laughs] Being from Denver, I thought he was like a spaceman coming out of space. But he got a chance to see the band that I was in with Larry Dunn and Andrew Woolfolk, and he was impressed with that. A year later, I was introduced to the entourage in Los Angeles and Maurice asked about several other members who later became part of the band, Andrew and Larry.

Thomas Whitfield: You recently kicked off your 2025 20-plus city tour across North America right here at Fiddler’s Amphitheater. Does it feel extra special when you return home to perform?

Bailey: I especially like Fiddler’s because I could probably walk home from there. Those were the areas I grew up in, so it’s a lot of fun. Hearing music under the stars, surrounded by family, friends, and fans. It’s just special.

Thomas Whitfield: There are so many hits to talk about, but of course, we have to discuss “September.” It's become a kind of official holiday, particularly the 21st night of September. It's a song that many people associate with significant moments in their lives: birthdays, weddings, even receiving keys to the city. But I understand when you first heard it in the studio, you weren't exactly sold on it?

Bailey: That's interesting because we used to have these little listening sessions after we finished recording. When we got to “September,” everyone was going crazy, and I was just like, "Okay, I don’t get it." It sounded a little simple to me at first. I was like, "This is it?" But thank goodness I wasn't the A&R (artists and repertoire) man!

Thomas Whitfield: Wow, that’s surprising! And there was no particular significance to the 21st night of September, right?

Bailey: Right, it just sounded good. I think Maurice and [songwriter] Allee Willis thought about changing it, but Maurice just said, “You know what? If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” So that was it. The whole “21st night of September” thing, it really didn’t mean anything. It was just catchy and it worked.

Thomas Whitfield: That’s the magic of it.

Bailey: Yeah, exactly! It’s like, why the 21st night of September? Well, because it sounds good. You can make it whatever you want.

Thomas Whitfield: Well, you’ve certainly set the record straight on that. So, let’s switch gears a bit. I understand you have deep ties to Colorado. You were born at Denver Health Medical Center in 1951, and as a preemie, you were in the NICU. Fast forward to 2012, Earth, Wind & Fire performed at the Denver Health Foundation’s NightShine Gala to raise funds and visit patients. What was that experience like for you?

Bailey: It was incredible. I was born in that hospital, severely premature. My mom always said I was somewhat of a miracle child. I was born to a single mom and as a kid, I was sick a lot. I had to visit almost every week for treatments. To come back full circle and perform for Denver Health after all those years. That was really special.

Thomas Whitfield: And there’s even a plaque commemorating your accomplishments in Denver Health’s Pavilion A?

Bailey: Yes! If you ever visit, you’ll see my plaque right there. It’s a reminder of where it all started.