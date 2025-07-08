Colorado emergency workers head to Texas to help with flood aftermath

First responders from Colorado are heading to Texas to help with search and recovery efforts after devastating floods hit this weekend, killing more than 100 people.

Colorado Task Force 1 consists of members from 23 agencies across the state, including Colorado Springs Fire, Black Forest Fire and Pueblo Fire. It's based out of Lakewood's West Metro Fire Protection District and federally funded and dispatched through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

According to a spokesperson with West Metro, the task force operates on a month-to-month rotation, which means everyone takes turns being on call. The entire 200-plus member roster is not being deployed.

As of Tuesday, 48 people from the task force are deploying to the Lone Star State. They span 16 different agencies and five affiliate member agencies. Four dogs are also making the trip.

South Metro Fire Rescue is sending the most members, with 10. That's followed by Poudre Fire Authority with six, and the Colorado Springs Fire Department, which is sending five.

"We stand ready to support our neighbors in Texas alongside many other first responders who have answered the call," CSFD posted on social media.

Other agencies sending members as part of the deployment include Adams County Fire Rescue and Denver Fire.

It's unclear what the team will do once they arrive.