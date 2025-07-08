What to know about the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum Festival this weekend

Colorado Springs is welcoming former Olympians to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum this weekend as part of its four-day festival celebrating Team USA’s achievements.

The festival is held every two years and will include several events as well as free admission to the museum on Saturday and Sunday.

Festivities kick off on Thursday, July 10 with film screenings across downtown Colorado Springs, including Weidner Field, Iron Horse Park, Lulu’s Downtown and University Village.

Friday is “Night at the Museum” which is a free, outdoor event at the museum plaza including live music performances, food trucks, and stand-up comedy. The public will also get a chance to meet Olympic and Paralympic athletes. The museum will then open its doors at 9:30 p.m. for free access to their exhibits.

Admission to the museum is free all day Saturday and Sunday with additional events, like Saturday’s open house at the training facilities and athlete meet and greets, available to the public.

The festival coincides with the Hall of Fame induction ceremony, acknowledging legendary athletes like decorated tennis star Serena Williams and Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas, as well as their new exhibit celebrating previous inductees.



More information regarding the times of events, as well as the athletes in attendance for meet and greets, can be found on the museum’s website here.