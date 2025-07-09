Colorado’s forensics unit need more staff, and more independence, concludes outside audit

Amid a DNA testing scandal and understaffing concerns, a new outside audit of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation recommends structural and cultural changes to its forensics division, while also noting that the organization has been making strides to improve.

The 100-plus page audit report comes as a former DNA scientist, Yvonne “Missy” Woods, faces more than 100 charges that she manipulated DNA data over decades. The internal fallout from Woods’ alleged misdeeds, compounded by ongoing staff shortages, have contributed to a significant testing backlog for sexual assault evidence kits. Investigators and victims have been left waiting a year and a half or longer for their results.

The audit, conducted by the Wisconsin-based firm Forward Resolutions, recommends the bureau pilot an ombudsman position to create more transparency and accountability and hire more forensic scientists “to enhance DNA analysis capacity and ensure timely case processing.”

Some of those steps are already in process. During the past legislative session, state lawmakers and the CBI took steps to speed up processing times, including earmarking additional money for testing, sending some kits to outside labs, and getting more staff up and running after the extensive training required. Instead of an ombudsman, the state is setting up an oversight board, run through the Attorney General’s office.

Among its other recommendations, the audit also suggests the state spin off CBI’s forensics section into its own separate division within the Colorado Department of Public Safety and recommends changes to streamline the analyst training process and make it more efficient.

The auditors interviewed nearly 140 staff members. The vast majority said they were satisfied with their pay and committed to the job and trusted the lab’s results and expertise. Auditors also reviewed policies, cases and talked to other stakeholders.

“Ninety-five percent of surveyed and interviewed individuals expressing full trust in the laboratory’s results, conclusions, and expert opinions,” according to the audit.

Democratic Sen. Mike Weissman sits on the Judiciary Committee and helped spearhead efforts last session to reduce the sexual assault kit backlog and bolster CBI resources. He said the report fleshes out what the state has long known, that there is a need for process improvements at the CBI crime labs.

“I appreciate the recommendation to detach the lab from the rest of CBI and to make the lab its own division within the overall Department of Public Safety. Although this is somewhat technical in nature, the goal is for the work of the lab to get more attention (and, as the budget allows, funding),” he wrote in a text message.

Weissman said the real point is that Colorado needs to continue to speed up testing turnaround time as quickly as possible.

“And make sure we never end up with such a backlog again. There is more to that than the report, but the report contains numerous useful recommendations. I will be continuing to work on these issues leading into the 2026 session and I know other legislators will be as well.”