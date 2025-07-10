Wildfire in Chaffee County forces evacuations

Officials in Chaffee County are asking residents near a fire in the county, northwest of Buena Vista, to evacuate due to a wildfire nearby.

The Mountain View fire, near the Mountain View Estates subdivision, has grown to 20 acres. Mandatory evacuations are in place. All residents within a 5-mile radius of the fire are under pre-evacuation notice.

Chaffee County government is directing evacuees to the Chaffee County Public Safety Complex at 200 Steele Drive in Buena Vista.

Chaffee County is posting updates to its Facebook page, including resources for those who need to move their animals to safety. The Humane Society will take smaller animals, large animals can be taken to the Buena Vista Rodeo Grounds.

KRDO13 reports that four homes have been destroyed in the fire.