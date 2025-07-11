Multiple wildfires throughout western Colorado continue to burn Friday

Wildfires continue to burn in western Colorado, creating some heavy smoke, with more lightning and gusty winds expected for parts of the Western Slope Friday.

In the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park outside of Montrose, the South Rim fire has grown to 1,640 acres with 0 percent containment, according to the nonprofit site WatchDuty. The park is still closed, with all visitors and staff evacuated.

On the other side of the park, the much smaller North Rim fire is now out. Lightning strikes sparked both fires on Thursday.

Meanwhile, another fire started Thursday in Mesa County near the Dominguez and Escalante canyons. That fire is 2,192 acres and has spread east into Delta and Montrose counties.

An air quality alert remains in effect for those three counties due to wildfire smoke. The Colorado Department of Health and Environment has expanded that alert to include others, ranging from Saguache to the La Plata counties.

The Montrose County sheriff told CPR News that at least 13 fires were burning in western Colorado as of 9 a.m. Friday.

Hot and dry conditions are expected Friday. Scattered storms are likely at higher elevations across the Western Slope, bringing lightning and gusty winds, according to the National Weather Service’s Grand Junction Office.

Near Buena Vista, the Mountain View fire is now 50 percent contained after growing to 60 acres. The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office says crews are actively working on the ground and a chopper is supporting from the air. Evacuations remain in place, and winds are a factor this morning.