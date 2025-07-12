County and regional fairs get underway in lead up to State Fair in Pueblo

The best in state agriculture—and more— is gearing up for the Colorado State Fair later this summer. The event runs for 11 days starting August 22. In addition to competitions, live music, pig racing, and the annual slopper eating contest are on the schedule.
Tickets provide entry to the grounds as well as some performances.
But first, many county and regional fairs get underway. In southeastern Colorado, they're starting this weekend. Here's a round-up:
- Cheyenne County Fair: July 11-19
- Park County Fair: July 11-20
- El Paso County Fair: July 12-19
- Pueblo County Fair: July 18-27
- Kit Carson County Fair: July 19-26
- Las Animas County Fair: July 22-26
- Teller County Fair: July 25-August 3
- Chaffee County Fair: July 25-August 3
- Baca County Fair: July 26-August 2
- Bent County Fair: July 26-August 2
- Fremont County Fair: July 26-August 2
- Elbert County Fair: July 26th- August 3rd
- Lincoln County Fair: July 30-31 and August 2, 4-9
- San Luis Valley Fair (Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Mineral, Rio Grande, and Saguache counties): July 31-August 9
- Prowers County Sand & Sage Round-Up: August 2-9
- Arkansas Valley Fair (in Rocky Ford): August 13-16
- Kiowa County Fair: September 10-13
- Otero County Fair: September 18-21