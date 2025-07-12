County and regional fairs get underway in lead up to State Fair in Pueblo

The best in state agriculture—and more— is gearing up for the Colorado State Fair later this summer. The event runs for 11 days starting August 22. In addition to competitions, live music, pig racing, and the annual slopper eating contest are on the schedule.

Tickets provide entry to the grounds as well as some performances.

But first, many county and regional fairs get underway. In southeastern Colorado, they're starting this weekend. Here's a round-up: