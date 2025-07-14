Colorado’s Poet Laureate has died

Colorado’s poet laureate, Andrea Gibson of Boulder, died at their home early Monday, July 14, from ovarian cancer. They were 49 years old.

A post on Gibson’s Instagram account announcing their death included a quote from the poet: “Whenever I leave this world, whether it’s 60 years from now, I wouldn’t want anyone to say I lost some battle. I’ll be a winner that day.”

Gov. Jared Polis named Gibson Colorado’s 10th poet laureate in 2023.

“Andrea’s voice holds a fierce conviction in inspiring others to pursue art and take action toward solving social issues and they personify our Colorado for All spirit,” Polis said in a statement about the appointment. “I know Andrea will be a strong advocate for the arts and art education as a way to bring us together, has a strong desire for unity and to bring people together through poetry.”

In their own post about taking on the mantle of poet laureate, Gibson wrote that they started participating in poetry readings as a way of meeting people after moving to Colorado.

“I was absolutely terrified. My hands were shaking so much my voice couldn’t be heard over the rattling of the paper I was holding. But I was hooked, and the following week I bussed down to my first poetry slam at the Mercury Cafe in Denver. The room was lit with soft candles, and the people were just as warm. I never felt so welcomed and at home anywhere,” wrote Gibson.

Gibson wrote that they were initially worried about accepting the post because their health would limit their ability to do in-person events, and afraid they might not live through their two-year term. But they decided to take the role in part to open up possibilities for more chronically ill and disabled poets.

“I’ve been very public about my cancer journey, not because I want people to know that I’m mortal, but because I so badly want others to know that they are. Knowing that I could die any day saved my life. Understanding, really understanding the brevity of this existence, has given me more gratitude, awe, and joy than I thought would be possible for me in this lifetime. I wish that joy for everyone. (Minus the cancer.),” they wrote.

In a statement mourning Gibson’s passing, the governor’s office noted the poet laureate is chosen by the governor from finalists selected by a panel of former laureates and other accomplished poets. The office is awarded based on the poet’s “artistic excellence, a demonstrated history of community service in the advancement of poetry, and the ability to present poetry effectively.”

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story had the wrong day of the week for Gibson's death. They died early on Monday morning.