New study says parks in Colorado Springs help generate good health and a good economy

More than 20 million people enjoyed City of Colorado Springs parks and open spaces last year, according to a new study by the Trust for Public Land.

All those visitors to Colorado Springs’ public recreational spaces during 2024 made a $90 million mark on the local economy.

Britt Haley, director of the City of Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department, said the report shows the parks continue to be more than a place to play; they are an economic engine for the city.

“Many people think of them as fun places to go or maybe places where the kids play sports or that they have their pickleball tournaments,” Haley said. “But there's so much more to it in the sense that these properties actually are busy producing economic benefit for the city.”

Among the benefits are increased tax revenues for the city, encouraging active lifestyles and more spending at local businesses, according to the report.

The study showed a $1.1 billion increase in housing values within 500 feet of a park, resulting in an extra $3.8 million in property tax revenue to the city

“I will tell you that we double checked that number because the billion with a B was absolutely astounding to us,” Haley said. “But that's exactly the impact of being near these really wonderful spaces. They're so beautiful. People want to be in them and being near to them is worth real dollars.”

Courtesy: City of Colorado Springs An overlook at Fishers Canyon Open Space in Colorado Springs.

Natural stormwater management in the parks was another benefit Haley highlighted. Greenspaces in the park help absorb and filter storm water, which she said removes pollutants and helps prevent downstream erosion.

She said across the city the green infrastructure in parks saves the city $10.6 million in stormwater management.

“Parks in lots of places have actually been designed to produce both the co-benefits of having green spaces, but also providing this filtration system, which is far more natural than the concrete waterways that you see in some places in Colorado Springs,” Haley said.

Public health and individual health savings were other benefits outlined in the report. It found the active lifestyles associated with parks generated an estimated savings of $1,540 for adults aged 18-65 and $3,096 for seniors 65 and over.

Stephanie Rivera/CPR News Dogs and their owners enjoying Antlers Dog Park in downtown Colorado Springs on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

“What the study tells us is that when our residents use our parks and trails for activity, they avoid additional healthcare costs,” Haley said. “Just by using parks and trails for walking and enjoying the outdoors, but also getting the added health benefits.”

The City of Colorado Springs has more than 9,000 acres of park lands and 500 acres of trails ranging from urban commuter trails to foot trails surrounded by canyons and rock formations.

The City expects to implement a recently approved master plan for its new Fishers Canyon Open Space on the southwest side of the city next year.