Property owners in El Paso County can now pay taxes in installments

Residential and business property owners in El Paso County can now pay their property taxes in monthly installments. To qualify, owners must have outright ownership of the property without any claims against it, like a lien.

In a statement, El Paso County Treasurer Chuck Broerman said it will allow taxpayers to have greater flexibility and control.

“It allows residents and business owners to plan ahead with confidence, using a structured monthly pre-payment approach that fits their budgeting needs,” Broerman said.

The new option could help businesses that want to better manage bills and senior citizens on fixed incomes.

The payments are processed through a third-party financial platform called EscrowTaxes by Autoagent. Property owners can pay electronically using e-check, card or digital wallet.

There is a one-dollar charge per payment, and a 2.5 percent processing fee for payments made with credit or debit cards.