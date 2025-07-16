Colorado incumbents continue to rake in campaign cash

Colorado’s incumbents in Washington had a good fundraising haul in the second quarter in the off-year of the 2026 election cycle, headlined by Senator John Hickenlooper, a Democrat, who is gearing up for his reelection race.

Hickenlooper raised $1.5 million and had more than $2.7 million cash on hand as of the end of June. It’s far more than his primary challenger, Karen Breslin, who reported raising about $13,000. Republican candidate George Markert reported just under $100,000 raised, and half of that is a loan he made to his campaign. Another Republican candidate, Janak Joshi, just filed paperwork to run.

But a challenger to Lauren Boebert raised an eye-popping amount

The largest fundraising haul reported in Colorado this quarter came from Democrat Eileen Laubacher. The retired Rear Admiral is one of a handful of Democrats hoping to take on Boebert in the state’s reddest Congressional seat. Laubacher raised $1.9 million; she spent almost half of it and ended the quarter with just over $1 million on hand.

Democrat Trisha Calvarese, who lost to Boebert last year, is challenging Laubacher in the primary and making a bid for a rematch with Boebert. Calvarese raised more than $145,000 this quarter, but also spent a lot of money in the quarter and ended with $94,000 cash on hand.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News 4th Congressional District candidate Democrat Trisha Calvarese in the CPR News studios.

Meanwhile, Boebert raised the least of all the Colorado Republicans this quarter. She netted about $137,000, with $98,000 coming from individuals, $18,500 from PACS and $19,900 from her joint fundraising committees.

Colorado’s front-line candidates draw a lot of money

GOP Rep. Gabe Evans had the biggest fundraising haul of any of Colorado’s U.S. House members this quarter, a reflection of the 8th Congressional District’s swing seat status.

He reported raising $838,000 and had just under $1.5 million cash on hand as of June 30. Most of his money came from PACs, where he hauled in $220,000, and authorized committees, such as joint fundraising committees, which netted him more than $373,000. He raised just over $244,000 from individuals.

As the Democratic primary field has grown for that seat, fundraising has spread out among the candidates. State Rep. Manny Rutinel, who got out of the gate first and raised more than $1 million, saw his fundraising drop to just over $416,000, and had $810,000 cash on hand at the end of June.

State Rep. Shannon Bird, who got into the race in late May, reported raising just over $446,000. She edged out Rutinel with less fundraising time and was left with about $373,000 cash on hand.

The former holder of the seat, Yadria Caraveo, reported raising $214,000. Evans defeated her by less than 2,500 votes last year. Caraveo burned through over half of her haul and ended the quarter with $92,000 cash on hand.

Treasurer Dave Young and Amie Baca-Oehlert both got into the race in early June. With less than a month to raise cash, they both had smaller hauls. Young raised just shy of $75,000 and had about $72,000 cash on hand, while Baca-Oehlert raised about $57,000 and had just under $30,000 cash on hand.

AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein FILE - From left, Rep.-elect Jeff Hurd, R-Colo., Rep.-elect Gabe Evans, R-Colo., and Rep.-elect Jeff Crank, R-Colo., pose for a selfie on the steps of the Capitol, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Washington.

On the other side of the state, in the race for the 3rd Congressional District, incumbent GOP Rep. Jeff Hurd raised almost $762,000. Like Evans, he’s part of House Republican leadership’s JFCs for front liners and received about $260,000 in transfers and $95,000 from PACS. Hurd received almost $400,000 from individuals. He had $1.1 million cash on hand.

Hurd has drawn a primary challenger from his right flank. Hope Scheppelman, who filed to run in early June, raised about $38,000, with $20,000 coming from a loan she made to her campaign. She ended the quarter with about $30,000 cash on hand.

Meanwhile, Democrat Alex Kelloff, who hopes to challenge Hurd in November 2026, reported raising $427,000, with $110,000 coming from a loan he made to his campaign and $5,000 from PACs.

Other incumbents continue to post solid numbers

Democrat Joe Neguse raised the most of Colorado’s House Democrats. He clocked in more than $604,000, with $421,000 coming from individuals and $182,000 from PACS. He was left with more than $2.4 million cash on hand. No one else has filed paperwork to run against Neguse in what’s considered a solid blue seat.

Democrat Brittany Pettersen raised $290,000 and ended with just under $714,000 cash on hand. She got about $125,000 from people and $159,000 from PACS.

Republican Jeff Crank raised just over $279,000, with just over $120,000 coming from individuals and more than $110,000 coming from political committees. He ended the quarter with just under $426,000 cash on hand.

There are a number of Democrats vying to take on Crank next fall. Jessica Killin, an Army vet and former chief of staff to Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, said she raised $750,000 since entering the race Tuesday. Joe Reagan, who ran in the Democratic primary last cycle, reported raising $52,000, with $50,000 coming from a loan he made to his campaign, and Zuir Horowitz raised just under $6,800.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Democratic Rep. Jason Crow holds a town hall in Aurora, Feb. 27, 2025.

Democrat Jason Crow raised about $242,000, with $192,000 coming from individuals and $47,000 coming from PACs. Crow has drawn one Democratic primary challenger, Dylan Shelby, who reported raising $103.

Democrat Diana DeGette raised the least of all the House Democrats in the state for another seat considered to be solidly blue. The long-term incumbent hauled in about $134,000 and ended the quarter with $321,000 cash on hand. The bulk of her fundraising came from PACS, just over $103,00, and just under $31,000 from individuals.

She faces a handful of Democratic primary challengers and one Republican has entered the race. A couple filed paperwork to run in July, and no one reported raising funds in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Democratic U.S. Senator Michael Bennet, who is running for governor, reported raising $22,000 and his federal campaign has $272,000 cash on hand.