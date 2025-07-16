Nucla man sentenced to probation for starting wildfire in ‘very unfortunate circumstance’

A Nucla man who pleaded guilty to accidentally starting a wildfire will avoid jail time.

Brent Garber was sentenced Wednesday to supervised probation and 24 hours of useful public service. Garber also faces more than $200,000 for restitution from damages caused by the fire.

“I think that this was just a very, very unfortunate circumstance that Mr. Garber found himself in,” 7th Judicial District Judge Mary Deganhart said.

Garber was attempting to memorialize his deceased pet when he accidentally started the Bucktail Fire on Aug. 1, 2024. His dog had been euthanized in compliance with a municipal order, and Garber had set out to cremate the remains.

“He was following court orders,” Gaber’s defense attorney, Matt McCormick, said. “He had euthanized his dog, Rocket Dog, who was his best friend. And to the extent that Mr. Garber has not even got a new dog because he just doesn't want to experience that pain again. So he was following court orders. He euthanized his dog, he cremated his dog in a dugout.”

McCormick added that Garber, who was living in a camper at the time of the fire, is set to move into an apartment soon and begin making amends for the fire, though his capacity to earn money has been hampered by nerve damage attributed to years of working construction and railroading. McCormick also noted Garber’s remorse for the fire and the shame of extensive news coverage over the case.

“Mr. Garber has definitely felt the effects, negative effects arising from those news articles (about the fire) without the opportunity to apologize,” McCormick said.

The exact amount of restitution owed will be determined by a later hearing, as there may have been discrepancies over some of the reported valuations. When Garber agreed to plead guilty, the total was nearly $216,000.

“(I’m) just really sorry for what happened,” Garber said. “That’s all I can say right now.”