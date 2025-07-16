Pikes Peak’s special Sunrise Openings are back. Here’s what you need to know

Colorado Springs is opening the road to the top of Pikes Peak earlier than usual for their Special Sunrise events on select mornings throughout the summer and the early fall. Typically, gates open at 7:30 a.m., but on sunrise event mornings, the time will vary based on sunrise times as the seasons move along. Visitors can drive up or take the shuttle for the chance to see the sunrise at 14,000 feet.

This is not the first time that the event has taken place on Pikes Peak, but it is the first time that the shuttle service is offered.

Tickets and reservations can be found on the Pikes Peak webpage and below are details on hours for each day:

July 12, July 18 and Aug. 1 : Gates open at 4:30 a.m.

: Gates open at 4:30 a.m. Sept. 27 : Gates open at 5 a.m.

: Gates open at 5 a.m. Oct. 13: Gates open at 5:30 a.m.

Last entry for visitors will be 6:30 a.m. on all dates.