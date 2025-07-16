WATCH LIVE: A Baroque Evening with Nicholas McGegan

Join us and the Aspen Music Festival and School for a special performance you can watch LIVE here and on CPRClassical.org. Experience all the fun and excitement of a festival concert in the beautiful outdoors for CPR Summerfest, free from the comfort of your own home.

Conductor Nicholas McGegan returns for his beloved annual Evening of Baroque in Harris hall, leading students and faculty of the AMFS. Up and comer Yvette Kraft, winner of the 2024 Dorothy DeLay Competition, plays the Bach Violin Concerto in E.

July 17, 6:00 pm



Program:





RAMEAU / GRAHAM SADLER: Selections from Castor et Pollux

J.S. BACH: Violin Concerto in E major, BWV 1042

--

HANDEL: from Water Music Suite in F major, HWV 348

Nicholas McGegan, conductor

Yvette Kraft, violin

Aspen Music Festival and School students and faculty