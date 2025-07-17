Colorado Arts Spotlight: Winter Park Jazz Festival is back, plus more things to do this weekend

Colorado’s mountains weren’t always known for their summer activities.

“Most mountain towns that were ski towns didn't have a business model for summer,” said Catherine Ross, executive director of the Winter Park & Fraser Chamber of Commerce. “They just kind of closed and everybody went hiking.”

But the town of Winter Park, located roughly an hour and a half from the Denver metro area, wanted to change that.

“Winter Park Resort is actually owned by the City and County of Denver,” Ross explained, “so there was a focus on being able to bring a Denver audience that didn't usually come here in the summer and introducing them to the mountains in the summertime.”

That’s why, in 1984, the Winter Park Jazz Festival was born.

This year, the Winter Park Jazz Festival celebrates its 42nd anniversary with two days of live, outdoor music on July 19 and 20.

From drive-through to drive-to

In 1932, the Central City Opera became Colorado’s premier mountain music destination. For decades, it was the state’s only attraction of its kind.

Then, in the 1970s, Colorado mountain towns started experimenting with summer music festivals.

In 1973 and 1974, respectively, RockyGrass in Lyons and the Telluride Bluegrass Festival were born. These are a few of the state’s oldest and longest-running mountain music festivals.

But it wasn’t until the mid-to-late 1970s and 1980s that Colorado’s mountain towns started revving their summer tourism engines. And near the forefront of that movement was the Winter Park Jazz Festival.

Ross admits Winter Park wasn’t first to the idea of summer music tourism, but it was one of the leaders in summer business development.

“I used to come to Grand County in the 70s. I would come from New York. And in the summertime, we would just drive through Winter Park. I didn't even realize it was a town back then,” Ross said.

At the time, Rocky Mountain National Park and Grand Lake were the county’s summer stars.

But local business owners in Winter Park and Fraser decided to change that.

“They all took a risk with their own dollars and pooled their money, along with Winter Park Resort, and took a risk on putting on a festival,” Ross said.

Wait, Boyz II Men isn’t “jazz,” is it?

The Winter Park Jazz Festival isn’t “straight-ahead jazz, it's not traditional jazz by any means,” said Sandra Holman Watts, owner of Live @ Jack’s Entertainment, which helps to put on and market the event.

“Winter Park caters to a lot of the upbeat, uptempo R&B, smooth jazz vibe,” Holman Watts said. “They stay true to the artistry of jazz, but a little bit more on the contemporary edge.”

Courtesy Winter Park Jazz Festival

Ross said the festival was founded as a jazz fest because, at its inception, that’s what the market craved. But in the four-plus decades since the festival’s inception, the booking has adapted to the audience.

“We survey the audience every year after the event,” Ross said. “So the lineup is really based on input from our very loyal audience that has been coming for so many years. It's definitely an eclectic mix of music because that's really what this audience has asked for.”

Courtesy Winter Park Jazz Festival

This year’s Winter Park Jazz Festival lineup

Saturday, July 19

Boyz II Men

Sheila E

Gerald Albright

Ryan La Valette with special guest Selina Albright

Adrian Crutchfield

Sunday, July 20

Musiq Soulchild

Kirk Whalum & Mindi Abair

The Dazz Band

Four80East

Hazel Miller & The Collective

The recipe for a long-lasting festival

Many music festivals, both old and new, have gone under this year — including Denver’s longtime Underground Music Showcase and the city’s dead-before-it-began Unhinged Festival. But the trend isn’t just local, dwindling ticket sales have been an issue for festivals across the country.

“People are nervous about spending money,” Ross said. “So in general, unless it's a really big concert like Metallica, we are seeing a downturn in the industry on ticket sales.”

She said festivals are especially difficult to put on, adding, “You really need subsidies most of the time” to make them work.

Ross said the Winter Park Jazz Festival has stayed afloat because it’s “supported by a town council and a business community that appreciates the fact that this festival drives business.”

She admitted, “If we were just in the business of making money off of this event, we would not be able to do the event either.”

But investment from the town, recognizing the festival’s wider economic impact, keeps it going strong.

Plus, the festival has an entourage of loyal fans.

“There are people who come, they've come for 42 years,” Ross said. “They stay through the rain. I cannot get people to leave when there's lightning. They're afraid to lose their spots. They're very loyal to their experience at the Jazz Festival.”

Winter Park Jazz Festival takes place Saturday, July 19, through Sunday, July 20, at the Rendezvous Event Center in downtown Winter Park. Tickets start at $105.61.

Courtesy Winter Park Jazz Festival

Things to do in Colorado this weekend

Friday, July 18

“To the Edge of Your Teeth” opening in Denver — A dual exhibition of drawings and paintings by Raven Rohrig and Mandy Yocom. Free opening reception from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“ReFormed” opening in Lakewood — Artist Amanda Stavast transforms discarded materials: washers, bolts, styrofoam, crushed glass and cellophane into richly textured, abstract works. Free opening reception at Pirate Contemporary Art from 6 p.m to 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 19

Mile High Dance Festival in Denver — Cleo Parker Robinson Dance presents a free event with live music, vendors, food, classes — and, of course, a wonderful diversity of dance. Festivities are 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the CPRD Outdoor Amphitheatre.

Paula Poundstone in Beaver Creek — Comedian Paula Poundstone, known for her smart, observational humor and a spontaneous wit, will be live at the Vilar Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $41.81.

After Dark: Evening Bazaar in Denver — Inspired by night markets around the globe, Dairy Block After Dark features local artists, makers and culinary concepts combined with live music, drinks and other offerings. Open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Free and open to the public.

Dana Day: A Tribute to Dana Crawford in Denver — An afternoon of dancing in the streets to live local jazz music by Denver’s DARUMA Band, the Ryan Benthall Quintet and Stephen Brooks Group, with specials from Garage Sale Vintage, Rioja, Corridor 44, Disco Pig, Emerald Eye, Osteria Marco and NADC Burger. Held from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. in Larimer Square. Free, but registration is requested.

Sunday, July 20

City Park Jazz in Denver — Featuring the Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free and open to the public.

All weekend

Boulder Environmental / Nature / Outdoors Film Festival — A four-day festival featuring narrative and documentary features, plus short films, from around the globe. Screenings at Dairy Arts Center’s Boedecker Cinema and the Gordon Gamm Theater. View the festival program here.

“Winnie the Pooh” in Breckenridge — An interactive and immersive experience designed for children 0-10 and their guardians. Audience members will have the opportunity to add to the story for a unique and participatory experience. Themes explored in the show are determination, problem solving, literacy, storytelling, creativity and physical exercise. The show runs July 19 through Aug. 2. Tickets start at $15.

Lavender Festival in Littleton — The Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms Location is celebrating lavender with artisans, demonstrations and live music. Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are for timed entry and range from $7 to $17.

Tennyson Street Fair in Denver — A two-day event featuring live music, vendors, food, beer, yoga and more. Friday, July 18, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m and Sunday, July 19, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free and open to the public.

Shakespeare in the Park in Telluride — “The Two Gentlemen of Verona” is Telluride Theatre's take on Shakespeare’s classic comedy, drawing inspiration from 1990’s rom-coms and featuring live music and an all-star cast of local actors. On stage at 8 p.m., July 19 through 27, on the Town Park Stage

Punk in the Park in Denver — A three-day festival in the National Western Stockyards, featuring headliners Streetlight Manifesto, The Aquabats, Descendents, Pennywise, Bad Religion, Dropkick Murphys, plus many more local and national acts. Weekend passes start at $145.50.

Indie Week on Colfax in Denver — Celebrate local and independent businesses, enjoy pop-up events and take advantage of specials and promotions at a variety of local shops and restaurants from July 14 through 20.

Dazzle Tribute Week in Denver — A seven-night festival honoring icons like Natalie Cole, Norah Jones, Etta James, Jeff Beck, Pat Metheny, Chick Corea, and even the sounds of Cowboy Bebop and Yacht Rock. Tickets and showtimes here.

“The Dining Room” in Denver — The play is set in the dining room of a typical well-to-do household, where each vignette introduces a new set of people and events. The actors change roles as they portray a wide variety of characters, from little boys to stern grandfathers, and from giggling teenage girls to Irish housemaids. Saturday, July 19, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 20, at 2 p.m. at the Historic Elitch Theatre. Tickets are $20.

Next week

Monday, July 21: Shepard Fairey: Revealing the Artistic Process in Snowmass (remote option) — A conversation between renowned artist and activist Shepard Fairey and Peter Waanders, president and CEO of Anderson Ranch. Fairey will discuss his creative process, the evolution of his practice and the social impact of his work. The event is sold out, but a free livestream is available. The discussion begins at 5 p.m.

Ongoing in July

Cirque du Soleil “Echo” in Denver — A new performance under the big top, telling the story of a girl, her dog, and the magic cube that takes them on a journey. On stage through Aug. 17. Tickets start at $96.

“Month of Video” in Denver — An entirely free lineup of video exhibitions and screening events showcasing video-based art. Programming includes projection art, video games, live video performance and experimental work. View the full lineup of events and exhibitions.

“Flyin’ West” at the Ent Center for the Arts in Colorado Springs — A play bringing to life the untold stories of the women who built their own futures on the plains of Kansas. On stage July 10-27 with tickets starting at $20.75.

“Young Frankenstein” in Breckenridge — The comedy genius, Mel Brooks, has adapted his beloved comedy film for the stage. At the Breckenridge Backstage Theatre from June 25 through Aug. 10. Tickets range from $35 to $50.

“The Future is Present, The Harbinger is Home” at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Denver — The exhibition features over sixty works spanning sculpture, painting, drawing, video, and large-scale installations that explore the role of New Orleans and other climate-vulnerable regions of the world. On view through Aug. 24. Museum admission ranges from free to $14.

“Some Like it Hot” at the Buell Theatre in Denver — This musical comedy, set in Chicago during Prohibition, tells the story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime. On stage July 8 through 20. Tickets start at $47.20.

Colorado Shakespeare Festival in Boulder — “The Tempest” and “Richard II” are on stage at the Roe Green Theatre through Aug. 10. Tickets start at $36.

