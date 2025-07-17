More than 250 cats and dogs rescued in Western Colorado from ‘truly deplorable conditions’

In a major undertaking, Humane Colorado and the National Mill Dog Rescue (NMDR) have taken custody of 165 dogs and nearly 100 cats, after responding to an animal cruelty case on Colorado’s Western Slope.

Humane Colorado is sheltering the cats, while NMDR is taking in the dogs. Both organizations are working to rehabilitate the animals seized in the rescue.

Mary Sarah Fairweather, vice president of sheltering at Humane Colorado, said they are focusing on giving the cats "critical" medical treatment as well as providing behavioral support.

“Many of these cats have never interacted with many humans,” Fairweather said. “So we’re focusing on that as well as treating them for ringworm, upper respiratory infections and other contagious illnesses.”

The cruelty case that the organizations responded to is still an ongoing investigation, and Humane Colorado was not able to share more information on the case.

Courtesy of Humane Colorado These kittens and cat are among the more than 250 animals rescued during an animal cruelty investigation in Western Colorado.

NMDR said in a new release on Tuesday that many of the dogs needed immediate care and grooming.

“The dogs arrived in extremely poor condition,” NMDR said in a news release Tuesday. “Most were covered in painfully matted coats and required immediate shaving to alleviate discomfort and prevent further health complications.”

NMDR posted a video to YouTube showing the dogs being brought into their facility, many of whose faces and bodies were entirely covered by pounds of fur. According to a press release, the dogs rescued are miniature schnauzers and a pug.

Fairweather said she wasn’t sure of an adoption timeline for the cats and told CPR News that people looking to help can donate, volunteer or foster.

“With large-scale impounds like this, it puts a tremendous strain on our organization and staff. Animals that come from these situations often have very complex medical needs, as we’re seeing with these cats, and behavioral challenges,” Fairweather said. “So that requires far more resources, time and specialized care than the typical animal that comes through our shelter.”

NMDR also accepts donations and volunteers.

Both organizations will post on their respective websites when animals are ready to be adopted.

“Community support helps us ensure that these animals get the help that they really need. They were really in a terrible situation,” Fairweather said. “Now they’re in a much better situation and the future is bright for them.”