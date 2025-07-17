Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains resumes scheduling for patients enrolled in Medicaid, for now

Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains said Thursday it is now scheduling Medicaid patients — after the federal budget bill forced it to stop.

As of July 4, the sweeping new federal budget law blocked patients in Colorado from using Medicaid health care plans at Planned Parenthood. That legislation, passed by majority Republicans in Congress, bars Medicaid payments to large health care nonprofits that offer abortions.

A judge issued a temporary restraining order on July 7 — it allows the health provider to resume services at least for now. According to a press release, this is a “temporary reprieve and the future remains uncertain.”

Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains provides a variety of health care services, including birth control, cancer screenings, STI testing and treatment, abortion care, and gender-affirming care to people in 18 health centers in Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming.

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled states can cut off Medicaid reimbursements for Planned Parenthood’s non-abortion medical services.

“We are relieved to once again open our doors to Medicaid patients – but this is only a temporary fix,” said Adrienne Mansanares, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, in the release.

"We know how frustrating and destabilizing it is for our communities to see Medicaid access expand one day and contract the next. It’s a rollercoaster no patient or provider should have to endure,” she said. “But when those windows of opportunity open, we are committed to showing up and providing care for as many Medicaid patients as we can, for as long as possible."

The order expires July 21. Its national organization is seeking a permanent injunction.

“Our call center has been flooded with desperate voices — people pleading for care they can’t get anywhere else,” Mansanares said in the release. “This injustice has not only hurt patients — it’s destabilized public health systems and community trust. We are working tirelessly with our partners, legal counsel, and our state Medicaid Office to fight for a long-term solution that protects access to care.”