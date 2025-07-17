Pueblo officials emphasize the importance of wearing a life jacket during water recreational activities

The lure of cold water is undeniable as summer temperatures climb. However, as people flock to rivers and reservoirs across the region to beat the heat, that refreshing escape has turned tragic for some.

One of the most popular cold water respites in the state, Lake Pueblo, has already had four deaths this summer. All of the incidents share a common denominator; each person was not wearing a life jacket, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

On May 14, 53-year-old Manuel DeJesus Villanueva Miranda died after jumping in Lake Pueblo to help his two children. He wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

On May 30, Derrick Lee Vigil, at 28 years old, also drowned after the fishing boat he was on capsized and he wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

On June 7, 44-year-old Daniel Strawn died after jumping into the lake without a life jacket.

Also in mid-June, 22-year-old Victory Chinwendu Osujii drowned after flipping in an inflatable tube without a life jacket.

Colorado state law requires all vessels, including motorized and non-motorized watercraft like paddleboards and kayaks, to have a life jacket readily accessible for each person on board. It also requires children under the age of 13 to wear personal flotation devices at all times.

The main issue, according to park manager Joe Stadterman, is not a lack of enforcement but a general misunderstanding of water safety and of the significance of a lifejacket in moments of danger.

“What we have found is this is not a problem we can enforce our way out of," he said. "Our officers are out there writing tickets every single day for visitors not wearing their life jackets when they're required to. But really, what CPW would like to do is build a community where we educate people about the risks.”

For Lake Pueblo, Stadterman said paddle crafts are the most relevant concern.

“A large, large number of our drownings off of vessels in Colorado come from paddle craft and specifically paddle boards. And while it's the law that the regulation says that you have to wear or you have to have a life jacket available on your paddle board, we really encourage people to wear them, even adults, because that's where we're seeing the statistics, that's where these events are turning tragic is paddle boarders not wearing life jackets.”

Andy Colwell/For Colorado Public Radio Paddleboarders and kayakers enjoy Pueblo Reservoir on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Lake Pueblo State Park near Pueblo, Colorado.

Life jacket loaning stations from CPW are stocked and active on the lake's South Fishing Beach and on Sail Board Beach, with sizes ranging from infant to adult.

There's also the "You Got Caught" campaign from the state agency. This initiative allows CPW officers to reward children with discounts to local establishments, such as ice cream shops, when they get “caught” wearing a life jacket.

Stadterman also highlighted a recent instance in which lifejackets proved their value in a dangerous situation.

“There was a drowning at Chatfield (State Park, in Littleton) where a paddle boarder was not wearing a life jacket and then you compare that to the near drownings that we had at Rampart Reservoir and those folks were wearing life jackets and were rescued successfully.”

New Pueblo water park also addresses safety

Pueblo is also home to the new Pueblo Waterworks Park, which has its own dangers.

The waterpark is a key aspect of an $11 million river improvement project on the Arkansas River. It's seen significant community usage since its opening in March, with kayakers, tubers, anglers, surfers, and swimmers enjoying the area.

Joe Cervi, a spokesman for Pueblo Water, which built the waterpark, said they're seeing visitors from all over the state. "It's been amazing," he said.

Shanna Lewis/KRCC News A river surfer rides the wave at Waterworks Park on the Arkansas River in Pueblo. (May 19, 2025)

However, according to the Pueblo Fire Department, first responders have already answered five emergency calls since the waterpark opened, due to people getting caught in the high flow. They were not wearing life jackets.

“When water levels are high, those people get into the water where that park is really designed to kick you out of both sides," said Tim Trujillo, PFD spokesman. "If you're not in a life jacket, it's going to put you under where the rocks are … so not being in a jacket is obviously pretty dangerous.”

The water park was built with specifically engineered boulders in place to redirect currents and minimize undertow. Nevertheless, the Arkansas River’s unpredictable flow, particularly after heavy rainfall, can be quite hazardous, according to Trujillo.

A new city ordinance requires life jackets at the water park. Officials have already installed updated signage and are monitoring the area.

Pueblo Water has a visitor’s guide for the park on its website with information on current river conditions, safety tips, and additional educational resources.

“I think people need to understand that there's a lot that goes into being down on the river … it's just having that awareness that that river never stops. It runs continuously and there's always that potential for danger,” said Trujillo.

More information on safety at Pueblo Waterworks Park can be found on their website. If you are visiting Lake Pueblo, be sure to look at the CPW boating webpage for all things water safety.