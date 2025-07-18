719 Day 2025: What you love about Southern Colorado

We're back this July with more stories shared by you highlighting what you love about Southern Colorado, the region within the 719 area code.

From event-based memories to scenery that takes your breath away, here's what some of you told us you love about the area.

The Doors at the Broadmoor

So I was a preteen here and went with my three friends to see the Doors at the Broadmoor. They gave us ties to wear when we arrived to go up the escalator to the ballroom. We sat right in front of the band on a little stage. When they starting playing the crowd pushed forward kind of crushing us. Ray the organ player signaled to move up underneath his organ where we stayed. – Scott Rucker

Courtesy 1968 Colorado College Yearbook The Doors perform at homecoming at Colorado College in 1967.

Mesmerizing mountain range

Southern Colorado is home. I grew up in Alamosa, surrounded by the unmatched beauty of the San Luis Valley. The view of Mt. Blanca, part of the mesmerizing Sangre de Cristo mountain range, rising behind the Great Sand Dunes, is one I've seen countless times and it still takes my breath away. Every time I return, a deep sense of nostalgia washes over me, bringing back vivid memories of my childhood. – Rachael Hinkley

Nathaniel Minor/CPR News The dune field in the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve lies in front of the Sangre de Cristo mountain range in southern Colorado in May 2016.

Small towns and open skies

My dad grew up in Las Animas and his brother and family live in Fowler. There's nothing quite like the small towns of the plains. I love the endless open skies and have a soft spot in my heart for Bent's Fort! – Kelly Snodgrass

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Bent's Old Fort National Historic Site is a reconstructed 1840s adobe fur trading post on the mountain branch of the Santa Fe Trail along the Arkansas River northeast of La Junta. William and Charles Bent, and Ceran St. Vrain, led construction the original fort here in 1833 to trade with Plains Indians and trappers.

A haiku from Westcliffe

Cowboy songs from men

Who slept well with simple dreams occupy the space. – Rockwell Carr

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Modern day riders in an Arkansas Valley Fair sunset.

Home in Southern Colorado

I’m fortunate enough to have been raised and reside in San Luis, Colorado. I roam Southern Colorado and it’s my home. I’ve lived in several places, big and small, and there is no other place like it. The great outdoors is what I love the most, from the beautiful vistas to the dreary days. All you have to do is step out your door to view the radiance of the night sky, the morning sunrise, the vibrant sunsets, the abundance of wildlife and the wide-open spaces. Every day is an inspiration. Rural living can prove challenging; we may not have all the conveniences of modern city life, but there is no place like Southern Colorado. Living in a rural community teaches you self-reliance, interdependence, resilience, the importance of family, faith, friendship, and the value of community. In small communities there is no anonymity; eventually everyone knows your name and your character. Even nature reveals itself. If you take time to observe and listen, you can appreciate the interconnectedness of people and nature. When you walk outdoors and behold the beauty of the night sky, it’s hard not to feel minuscule in comparison to the vastness of space as you ponder the meaning of life and your role in the universe. Often, I scan the night sky attempting to spot the International Space Station as it treks around the Earth and I wonder if they feel as I do. Each day is filled with awe and wonderment, which is why I love living in rural Southern Colorado. Though, I am often alone, I am rarely lonely; while living in the city was the loneliest I have ever felt. I love Southern Colorado and the inspiration it brings to my life. As for me, there is no place I’d rather be than home in Southern Colorado. – Patrick Payne

Courtesy of Patrick Payne The San Luis Valley.

Listen to community voices from 2024 here: