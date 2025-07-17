Teens pitch policy priorities to state lawmakers focused on education equity, substance abuse

This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at kunc.com.

By Kyle McKinnon, KUNC

Despite budget cuts this year that nearly ended the program, members of Colorado's Youth Advisory Council met with lawmakers this week to present more than a dozen policy proposals to legislators at the Capitol. The group, known as COYAC , advises state lawmakers each year on issues and policies important to young people with the goal of having their ideas considered during the next legislative session.

This year's proposals included expanding access to vocational programs for students with intellectual disabilities, developing a statewide life-skills curriculum for high schoolers, and launching a telehealth pilot to address health care gaps in rural schools. Environmental policy was also a major focus, with recommendations to update how businesses are fined for pollution violations and reduce plastic waste in restaurants.

Seventeen-year-old Sophie Tipper is chair of COYAC's environment committee. She proposed that restaurants default to reusable cups and only provide plastic straws and disposable silverware when requested.

"It's a choice between letting our small negative behaviors add up and dealing with bigger issues down the road," Tipper said. "Or, making the choice today to reduce our plastic use and watch our small positive actions add up into meaningful change."

Three of the Council's proposals covered youth substance abuse, including a push for more statewide data on oral nicotine use among youth and the creation of an oral nicotine guidance report for school districts.

Seventeen-year-old Judah Turner serves on COYAC's substance abuse policy committee. He says oral nicotine use is a habit that can take hold quietly, often before teens realize it's a problem.

"I have watched friends and classmates and peers develop addictions to oral nicotine pouches, mainly ZYN," Turner said. "It always starts with them saying they're just going to try it once, and the next thing you know, we're out skiing on our best Powder Day life doing what we love most and they're discreetly putting a ZYN in their mouth."

Lawmakers considered defunding COYAC earlier this year amid a statewide budget deficit of more than $1 billion, but they opted to set aside $50,000 in annual funding so the students can continue working with lawmakers.

While COYAC no longer has the power to draft bills for the legislature's consideration due to those budget cuts, some of the council's proposals will still be sent to the General Assembly for consideration.

