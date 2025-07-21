Colorado school districts wait for millions in missing funds, plan contingencies for next school year

Some Colorado school districts are planning to dip into reserves to pay staff and keep programs going next school year while others are in a holding pattern weeks before school opens, waiting to see if the federal government will release millions of dollars in frozen federal funds.

The Trump administration was expected to release nearly $13 million to Colorado schools Monday, a partial reversal of a decision to freeze $76 million in federal grants. That means public school children will still have access to before and after-school programs next year through the 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant.

By the end of Monday, the Colorado Department of Education had not yet received notice of the authorization of funds.

It represents a return of $3.2 million for Denver Public Schools, for example, and $852,000 for Adams 12 Five Star districts, according to a Colorado Department of Education site detailing the impact of federal delays.

In Adams 12, the money will support after-school and summer programs for up to 800 students at six high-poverty schools. It includes academic support in reading, writing and math along with robotics, soccer and healthy snacks.

Republican letter prompts partial unfreezing

The partial restoration of funds comes shortly after 10 Republican senators sent a letter to President Donald Trump’s director of the Office of Management and Budget requesting the release. It said the decision to withhold funding is contrary to Trump’s goal of returning K-12 funding to the states.

“We share your concern about taxpayer money going to fund radical left-wing programs,” it stated. “However, we do not believe that is happening with these funds. These funds go to support programs that enjoy longstanding, bipartisan support like after-school and summer programs that provide learning and enrichment opportunities for school aged children which also enables their parents to work and contribute to local economies.”

The U.S. The Department of Education said it will conduct reviews of grantees' use of funds to ensure districts are following federal civil rights laws. The Trump administration has put forth new interpretations of those laws to ban efforts to address educational disparities.

Millions still frozen

Colorado still stands to lose more than $60 million in funding for training teachers, counselors and specialists and implementing school-based programs in music, art and STEM. The freeze also eliminates money to support children of Colorado’s agricultural workers and students who are learning English.

“Without the grant funds, schools may face significant cuts to programs and services that families and educators rely on,” said Colorado Education Commissioner Susana Córdova. “These programs help ensure every child — no matter where they live — has the opportunity to learn, grow and succeed.”

On July 1, the Trump administration notified states that it was withholding more than $6 billion in funds previously authorized by Congress for schools nationwide. That amounted to $76 million for Colorado school districts, which have already finalized their budgets for next year – about 13 percent of Colorado’s total federal education spending.

In the Adams 12 Five Star district north of Denver, the restoration means that more than $2.1 million in previously allocated funds for the district remain frozen, including money that was would support middle school teachers implement new reading and writing programs. About $1 million aimed at helping support students developing English language skills as well as funds for gifted and talented students, STEM learning, high school career pathways and boosting math instruction is frozen.

Superintendent Chris Gdowski said leaders worried throughout the spring about a late-breaking federal funding reduction. As a result, it set aside funds from reserves to maintain staffing and programming for the upcoming school year.

But he said the district can’t draw on reserve funding indefinitely. The current freeze is the equivalent of 20 teacher salaries.

“If this federal money is not released, and if these funding sources are reduced or eliminated next year, we can expect to have less money on hand for additional teacher salaries, classroom technology, school buses and more,” he said.

In other districts, the unprecedented funding freeze has sent school districts scrambling to figure out staffing and programming for school, which starts in a few weeks. Denver Public Schools said any reduction in federal funding will mean fewer services for students in the long term.

“At this point, we are analyzing the impact, but we have not made any decisions on how we will respond because the long-term changes are not clear yet. When it becomes clear, we will have a public discussion with our communities about our options moving forward,” a statement read.

The freeze also eliminates funds for adult learners transitioning into postsecondary education or earning workforce certifications.

The White House’s proposed 2026 budget eliminates some of the programs that have been frozen and would combine others into one reduced pot of money for states.

Colorado part of lawsuit to get money back

Last week, Colorado joined a coalition of 24 states suing the Trump administration over the decision to freeze funds.

“Colorado schools and families face enormous uncertainty as the Trump Administration continues to play politics, violate the law, and refuse to prioritize the needs of Americans and what is best for families,” Gov. Jared Polis said last week.

Earlier this spring, the Trump administration announced it would stop $1 billion in grant funding for school mental health programs. For Colorado, that meant the loss of a $1.5 million five-year grant aimed at confronting the state’s critical shortage of school-based mental health professionals.