Firefighters made progress over weekend extinguishing West Slope fires, drier air expected later this week

Firefighters gained some control over fires smoldering across the Western Slope over the weekend. Five fires that have been burning largely on public land for about a week and a half were at various levels of containment by Monday afternoon.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday, mostly over the southern High Country, are expected to help extinguish the fires. However, drier air is expected to move through the region later this week, evaporating any rainfall and increasing wind and lightning risk.

Skies were hazy across the state because of fire smoke over the weekend. But on Monday, that smoke is moving north over Grand Junction, Orchard Mesa, Purdy Mesa, and eastward over Grand Mesa, according to the National Weather Service.

Much of the West remains in severe to extreme drought.

South Rim fire

The South Rim fire in Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park is 31 percent contained at 4,220 acres.

In their daily briefing, officials said favorable weather conditions and low fire spread allowed them to dig a fireline on the northwest corner of the fire perimeter.

The park remains closed. Hwy 347 is closed at the junction of Hwy 50, and the Bostwick Park community in Montrose County remains under an evacuation notice.

Fire officials are providing more information to the public today at the Montrose County Fair and Rodeo until 5 p.m.

Turner Gulch and Wright Draw fires

According to the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team, firefighters are also making progress on the Turner Gulch and Wright Draw fires. Turner Gulch fire is 34% contained at 15,737 acres, while Wright Draw fire is 51% contained at 466 acres.

Firefighters are making progress along the Highway 141 corridor and will move to the Divide Road area once complete. Efforts remain challenging on the steep, rocky section of Turner Gulch that remains uncontained. A “hotshot crew” has been scouting the area, according to authorities.

At 1 p.m. Monday, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office announced that people could return to their properties along Highway 141. However, some properties still remain under mandatory and pre-evacuation status.

Dear Creek fire

The Deer Creek fire, a massive fire burning across the Utah-Colorado border, is 30% contained. The fire has burned more than 17,000 acres — larger than the size of Manhattan.

Officials said on Sunday that firefighters further contained the fire along the Upper Two Mile Road and along Highway 46, close to the Utah/Colorado border. Despite the uptick in acreage, there was minimal fire growth yesterday.

In a statement Monday, Colorado Congressmen Jeff Hurd and Utah Congressman Mike Kennedy thanked firefighting crews.

"We are actively monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with local and federal authorities. In times like these, the strength and resilience of our communities shine through," the statement read.

Sowbelly fire

The Sowbelly fire is now 66% contained, according to authorities, who say favorable weather over the weekend helped firefighters make progress. Officials with BLM Colorado said crews continue to improve containment lines, especially on the eastern side of the fire.