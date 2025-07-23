Happy 149th Birthday, Colorado!

The third annual Celebrate Colorado week honoring the state’s birthday kicks off Friday, July 25 and runs through Sunday, August 3. It’s the first major event in the year’s long celebration leading up to the state’s 150th birthday in 2026.

The campaign aims to bring awareness to free and discounted events in your community, giving people a reason to get outside and explore before kids head back to school.

Examples include everything from rescue puppy yoga in Arvada to boat safety courses for kids to nighttime nature walks at Cherry Creek State Park.

“Colorado is the best place to live, work, play, and celebrate everything that makes Colorado unique. I encourage all Coloradans, organizations, and businesses to continue to register events for the week so Coloradans in every community can get out, join in on the festivities, and celebrate everything Colorado,” Gov. Jared Polis said.

Coloradan businesses and organizations can register their free or discounted events through the Celebrate Colorado Event Form and participants can find opportunities through the Celebrate Colorado interactive map.