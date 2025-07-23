Listen: Months after unveiling pedestrian bridge, Gov. Jared Polis says he’ll ‘chain’ himself to Capitol to stop it

Gov. Jared Polis says the state of Colorado will absolutely not build a pedestrian bridge over Lincoln Street, between the Capitol and Lincoln Veterans Memorial Park.

Polis first floated the idea for such a structure last year, saying it would help with pedestrian safety and celebrate the state’s 150th birthday. (We had a few ideas for the design.)

But after he revealed designs for the long, looping walkway, the governor faced growing opposition to the idea. Historic Denver released a scathing letter demanding the "useless" plan be called off. A coalition of veterans groups called the idea "unnecessary and disrespectful."

So, Polis decided to take an informal online poll. And he spoke with our colleague, Colorado Matters Host Ryan Warner, to share the results.

Read the full story on Denverite.