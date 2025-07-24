Listen: The new leader of Denver’s biggest LBGTQ+ organization takes on a changing world

Denver’s premier nonprofit serving the Rocky Mountain LGBTQ+ community has a new leader. Kim Salvaggio, 49, is the new executive director of The Center on Colfax, which hosts the city’s PrideFest and Pride parade while offering extensive community services.

Salvaggio comes to the Center after working at Rocky Mountain PBS and has been in her role since May. She sat for a free-flowing 45-minute interview with Colorado Matters Senior Host Ryan Warner earlier this month.

Salvaggio acknowledged that the Center had been hit by a drop in corporate giving amid President Donald Trump’s push to eliminate DEI, but she said the nonprofit had still set an ambitious fundraising goal this year.

She also took on some of the toughest topics in the LGBTQ+ community today. Salvaggio said the Center would continue to seek and accept donations from corporate sponsors, despite controversy over cuts to DEI programs.

