Hot, smoky weekend forecast for much of state

Air quality, smoke and ozone alerts are in effect for much of the state heading into a hot, smoky weekend. A red flag warning is also in effect for the Western Slope on Saturday, due to hot, dry, gusty conditions and ongoing extreme drought.

The heat is compounding air quality issues. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 90s — up to 96 on Sunday for the Denver area.

“Any time you combine excessive heat and poor air quality, it exacerbates issues, especially for people who are sensitive to heat and air quality,” said Zach Hiris, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Boulder. There are currently no heat advisories in effect, but Hiris said it will be “uncomfortably hot.”

Meantime, an ozone alert is in effect for parts of the Front Range, from the Denver Metro area northward through Fort Collins and Greeley until Saturday afternoon. Ozone comes from air pollution and can be dangerous for sensitive groups. The state advises reducing driving through Friday evening to decrease emissions.

In Mesa County smoke warnings and advisories remain in effect through Saturday due to several smoldering fires in the area. Sensitive groups are advised to limit outdoor activity or relocate to avoid the danger.

Heavy smoke is expected in areas near the Turner Gulch Fire in southern Mesa County, including Gateway, which could extend into the Grand Junction area this afternoon.

Moderate to unhealthy air quality levels are expected today across the Grand Valley, with the heaviest smoke along Highway 141, 50, and I-70 as the wind pushes it southwest.

Amber Ortega, air resource advisor with the U.S. Forest Service, said as firefighters contain the Turner Gulch Fire this weekend, smoke is expected to increase in the area. Smoke is also drifting into Colorado from the Dragon Bravo Fire at Grand Canyon National Park in Utah.

“I would say if you're sensitive to any one of those things — ozone, particles from smoke, or heat — stay alert, take precautions,” Ortega said. “If you plan on being out and about, have a backup plan.” She recommended avoiding prolonged exposure or taking refuge in a car with the AC set on recirculate.

Ortega said there’s no air quality alert for combined factors like heat and smoke, which can be more dangerous. “There’s no index to measure multiple pollutants and heat on top of it,” she said. Those with asthma or other conditions should treat this weather as a higher threat.