Inaugural celebration of Arkansas River to feature land and water activities in Pueblo this weekend

The city of Pueblo is celebrating the mighty Arkansas River with an inaugural Steel City Arkansas River Festival, or SCARF, taking place on Saturday, July 26.

The one-day festival begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m., with land and water activities all day.

"We're excited to welcome community members, visitors and spectators to this inaugural SCARF event," said Pueblo Outdoor Recreation Coordinator Lindsay Martin in a statement. "Pueblo is full of amazing water amenities from the newly constructed WaterWorks Park, the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center, the Kayak Park at the Arkansas River Levee and more."

A build-your-own boat race kicks off the event at the Nature Wildlife Discovery Center and WaterWorks Park. The park will also have educational booths from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In the afternoon there will be a paddle and bike parade. It takes place in the river as a community float, or on land as a community bike ride along the river. The event is free, but registration is required.

For those with a competitive spirit, there’s also a freestyle river surf competition and a rubber ducky race.

Funds raised from the rubber ducky race will go toward the Pueblo Parks and Recreation scholarship fund.

Life jackets are required for anyone participating in river events. SCARF also has live music, and food trucks at the levee and Pillar Park. A free shuttle will run to key festival locations from the downtown parking garage.

