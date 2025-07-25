Trump administration set to release millions of K-12 dollars to Colorado school districts after month-long freeze

Just weeks before the start of the school year, Colorado districts will get $67 million in federal funds that were frozen for nearly a month by the Trump administration.

The administration announced Friday it will release more than $5 billion in funds that it withheld from K-12 schools nationwide for next school year. The funding — for adult literacy, teacher training, English language instruction, and support for children of agricultural workers — had already been approved by Congress. The announcement comes on the heels of the administration’s recent decision to release $1.3 billion for summer school as well as l before- and after-school programs that were also frozen.

On June 30, the Department of Education announced it was holding back $6.8 billion in funding. The money, which represents about 10 percent of federal education funding in Colorado, is typically released on July 1. The administration withheld the funds because it said some of the programs supported a “radical leftwing agenda.” States denied that accusation.

Education Commissioner Susana Córdova said the state hasn’t received official confirmation that Colorado’s $67 million pot is being released, but she told superintendents she’s hopeful it will be soon.

“Federal dollars provide critical support for every child in Colorado — no matter where they live — to learn, grow, and thrive,” she said in a letter to school superintendents. “We are grateful to U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon and to the many educators, district leaders, community partners, elected officials, and public education supporters who advocated for the release of these much-needed funds.”

The Education Department said the Office of Management and Budget had reviewed the programs paid for by the frozen funds. It said states should start receiving the money next week.

Month-long limbo

School districts were in limbo for nearly a month and warned the freeze threatened school staffing, programs and supports. Some districts were considering cutting academic programming and laying off staff.

Education advocates attribute the reversal to a wave of bipartisan support and public pressure. Colorado was part of a coalition of 24 states that sued the Trump administration over the funding freeze.

“Today, all the withheld education funding from the Trump Administration has been returned to our classrooms, where it should have been this whole time," said Gov. Jared Polis. "While I am thrilled this funding has been returned to our students, this uncertainty created significant chaos for families and schools with the school year only weeks away.”

Denver Public Schools hadn’t made decisions on how it would make up more than $6 million in funds if the freeze stayed in place.

“The Trump administration's late June announcement to freeze previously approved Title grant funding for schools sent shockwaves across the country,” Denver Public Schools spokesperson Scott Pribble said in a statement. “This funding is absolutely critical for the education and well-being of many students, especially those who are most vulnerable, and for the teachers who support them.”

While the district is pleased that all of the promised funding has been released, it notes that the money is only for the 2025-26 school year.

“Future years of Title funding are still in potential jeopardy. So, while this is good, the long-term picture remains uncertain.”

Title money is funding that is allocated to schools and districts for specific purposes, such as funding for academic support for struggling students.