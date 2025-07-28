Listen: Meet the sport that’s been played at Wash Park for 100 years

Every Tuesday, John Tanner opens a small shack by Grasmere Lake in Washington Park. He pulls out a few poles and wooden boxes with big balls in them.

As he sticks the poles around a large green square area to set up lanes, clouds hover overhead, and there’s the possibility for more rain. But Tanner is hopeful that people will come out for what he’s setting up for: lawn bowling.

"They will start coming out. It's early yet, as I said, as we approach 6 (p.m.),” Tanner said. “But again, because it was raining earlier and it's kind of drizzling a little bit right now, the amount of people might be questionable. But we will have, oh, I would say six, seven people.”

He’s the president of the Washington Park Lawn Bowling Club, which celebrated its 100th year last year. Throughout that century, bowlers have come to Wash Park to play the sport casually and competitively, regardless of experience.

