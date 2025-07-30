WATCH LIVE: Pianist Lise de la Salle plays Ravel

Join us and the Aspen Music Festival and School for a special performance you can watch LIVE at CPRClassical.org. Experience all the fun and excitement of a festival concert in beautiful Aspen for CPR Summerfest, free from the comfort of your own home.
The concert opens at the Klein Music Tent with Gabriella Smith, a rising young composer from Berkeley, Calif. Then pianist Lise de la Salle takes the stage to play Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G. She’s joined by the Aspen Chamber Symphony conducted by Ryan Bancroft, who later leads Carl Nielsen’s dramatic Symphony #4 “The Inextinguishable”.
Aug. 1, 5:30 pm
Program:
RAVEL: Piano Concerto in G major
--
NIELSEN: Symphony No. 4, op. 29, “The Inextinguishable”
Ryan Bancroft, conductor
Lise de la Salle, piano
Aspen Chamber Symphony
Hear CPR Classical by clicking “Listen Live” at the top of this website, or download the Colorado Public Radio app. Listen on your radio to CPR Classical at 88.1 FM in Denver, or on radio signals around Colorado. You can also tell your smart speaker to “Play CPR Classical."