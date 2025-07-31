Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park partially reopens after South Rim Fire

The North Rim of Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park reopened Wednesday, even as a large blaze continues to burn and smolder on the South Rim of the narrow, plunging canyon. The North Rim has been unaffected by the fire, which was sparked by lightning nearly two weeks ago. It has burned more than 6 square miles and 52 percent contained.

The National Park Service says visitors can now access the North Rim’s trails, overlooks and campground. Rangers held a public event yesterday to issue permits and answer questions.

Officials did not say when the South Rim, where many of the park’s resources are located, will reopen. Several buildings and features within that side of the park have been damaged or destroyed by the fire, including some damage to the South Rim Campground, bathrooms, a facilities management building and overlooks.

One image from the fire shows a sidewalk winding through a grove of spindly, small trees that are burnt black. An informational sign is also completely charred, while another small structure looks flattened under a badly damaged roof.

The visitor center is still standing, and no nearby homes have been damaged.

The South Rim Fire was sparked by lightning July 10 and quickly grew in the hot and dry weather. It forced the evacuation of the entire park and of nearby residents in the remote section of Montrose County that borders the park. All of the evacuation orders outside of the park have since been lifted.

Located about 250 miles southwest of Denver, Black Canyon of the Gunnison is nearly half a mile deep in some spots. It draws nearly half a million visitors a year, who come for the remote setting, and sweeping views.

The park draws about half a million people a year. The National Park Service estimates it brings more than $20 million to the local economy each year.