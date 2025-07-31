Want to take the shuttle up Pikes Peak?  Here’s what to expect

Every summer, thousands of people make the curvy, sometimes nerve-wracking journey to the summit of one of Colorado’s most iconic “fourteeners”: Pikes Peak. Unlike most other fourteeners, there’s more than one way to reach the summit—by foot, bike, car, or the historic Cog Railway.

Now, there’s another option—and it might take you back to your school days.

Pikes Peak has launched a fleet of bright yellow school buses as part of a new shuttle service that travels the scenic highway to the summit.

“The goal of the shuttle service is to provide another option for visitors that want to visit the Pikes Peak Highway but are not comfortable driving themselves or feel that their vehicle would not be able to make the round trip,” said Sarah Braun, Pikes Peak Parks Operations Administrator, in an email.

It can also be convenient for larger groups.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Owen Morris, of Sioux City, Nebraska, hams it up for a portrait with the photographer while waiting for the shuttle bus atop Pikes Peak.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Pikes Peak visitors pose for photos with Colorado Springs far below in the distance.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Spectacular views of Colorado Springs and the Rockies await visitors at the Summit House on 14,115-feet Pikes Peak, Monday, July 28, 2025.

“For us, we have a big crew, it was the idea of having everybody all together and not having to deal with a rental car and all that and the stress of driving someone else's car,” said Nebraskan Tim Morris, who rode the shuttle up with his extended family.

Visitors can purchase shuttle tickets online for $35 round trip, which includes park entrance fees.

Each day offers 15 timeslots, with 80 tickets available per slot. Most days have at least two shuttles running, while weekends and holidays may have three to four shuttles in operation at one time. Visitors park at mile marker 7 up Pikes Peak Highway in order to catch the shuttle.

On designated days, there are even shuttles early enough to catch the sunrise on the summit of America's Mountain.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A sports car passes a bicyclist as both make their way up Pikes Peak Highway on Monday, July 28, 2025.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A Pikes Peak shuttle bus enters the summit parking lot.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News The Pikes Peak Cog Railway climbs nine miles from Manitou Springs to the summit’s 14,115 feet in a little over an hour.

Aside from the panoramic views and relieving the pressure of white-knuckle driving, shuttle drivers also provide educational commentary, similar to a tourist bus in Los Angeles, for example.

“There were tons of little factoids and stories along the way, like pointing out the avalanche path and the tornado stories, all of which we would have never known just driving up,” said Morris.

Fred Potter, who drives one of the shuttles, said that getting to cater the experience to the visitor’s preference is one of his favorite parts of the job: “I like explaining what you are going to see and what you want to see. It's your preference if you want to get off and enjoy a picnic or take pictures.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Fred Potter, a retired firefighter from the Bay Area, at the wheel of a Pikes Peak shuttle bus. This is his first year on the job. The service is in its second year.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News The Pikes Peak shuttle bus ride offers the opportunity to stop at various points to observe wildlife and take in the views.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News The Pikes Peak shuttle bus ride begins in a parking lot at Mile 7 on the Pikes Peak Highway, and makes numerous sightseeing stops on the way to the mountain’s summit, pictured here. Tickets are $35 for adults, reservations required.

Taking the shuttle might save you a couple of bucks…and your brakes as well.

“We drove 1500 miles to ride up this hill, and our bikes overheated,” said Bill Merriman, whose motorcycle broke down halfway up the highway. Merriman and his group of six from North Carolina were grateful for the shuttle, which took them up safely the rest of the way.

In 2024, the Pikes Peak Highway saw approximately 450,000 visitors. During the summer busy season, visitation will range from approximately 1,000 to 4,000 visitors per day, according to Braun.

With heavy summer traffic on the winding 153-turn road, Pikes Peak officials hope the shuttle service will help ease congestion and improve the overall visitor experience.

“Shuttles help to regulate the number of vehicles that park at the summit, help to spread traffic out along the highway, and allow for serving even more visitors,” said Braun.

New this year, the shuttles also operate on a circulating schedule with stops at Glen Cove, Devils Playground, and the summit.

Whether you’re catching sunrise views, avoiding rental car hassles, or simply along for the ride, traveling to Colorado’s iconic peak aboard a classic yellow school bus offers another way to reach the summit.