Things to do in Colorado this weekend

Happy first weekend of August! Here’s a handy guide to things to see, do, eat and enjoy across the state.

Thursday, July 31

Opening of "Love’s Labour’s Lost” in Manitou Springs — This Shakespearean comedy, admired for its wit and charm, is on stage Thursday through Sunday through Aug. 17. Tickets start at $23.18.

Friday, Aug. 1

Colorado Day Celebration in Denver — Denver Union Station is commemorating 149 years of Colorado history with a culinary promenade, Historic Denver LoDo walking tours, a makers station and performances from Meow Wolf, live local music and a performance by Cleo Parker Robinson Dance. Festivities take place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Some events are ticketed, others are free and open to the public.

Cultural First Friday: End of Summer Celebration in Denver — An evening of culture, community and connection at Museo de Las Americas, plus free admission all day.

Opening reception of “On EDGE” in Lakewood — A juried exhibition of contemporary work that pushes the boundaries of material and concept. Reception from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., exhibition on view through Aug. 17.

Opening reception for “Women's Work” in Trinidad — A celebration of the talented and hardworking women of the American West that seeks to show a more authentic image of their contributions and talents. Reception at the A.R. Mitchell Museum of Western Art. Exhibition on view through Sept. 20.

Opening reception for “Growing the Tradition” in Pueblo — An exhibition themed after the Colorado State Fair. Reception at Steel City Art Works from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the exhibition is on view through August.

Saturday, Aug. 2

Opening reception for “VAST” in Englewood — An art exhibition inspired by the stillness and scale of wide-open landscapes. Reception from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at NKollectiv. Exhibition on view through Aug. 31.

Indian Food Festival in Monument — A celebration where food becomes a gateway

to understanding India’s heritage, hospitality and heart. VIP entry and early access begins at Lewis Palmer High School at 11 a.m. Free general admission is from noon to 3 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 3

City Park Jazz in Denver — Featuring a Brass Band Extravaganza from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free and open to the public.

All weekend

Ongoing events

“Reel to Real” film series — A four-week series that brings to life Colorado’s history, culture and communities at the Sie FilmCenter. After each screening, History Colorado curators and other experts lead a discussion covering the film’s historical context, impact, and thematic connection to the state. The series kicks off on Tuesday, Aug. 5 at 6:30 p.m. with a presentation of the charming 1994 sports comedy-drama “A League of Their Own” starring Geena Davis, Tom Hanks and Madonna.

“Dixie’s Tupperware Party” in Denver — A laugh-out-loud tale about Dixie Longate, a fast-talking, gum-chewing, ginger-haired Alabama gal who is bringing grandma’s Tupperware party into the 21st century. On stage July 24 through Aug. 17 at the Garner Galleria Theatre in the DCPA. Tickets start at $56.64.

Bright Nights at the Historic Four Mile Park in Denver — An evening lantern festival featuring whimsical flora and fauna, a surreal Chinese Dreamland and an interactive zone full of surprises. Open Wednesday through Sunday, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets start at $15.

“Young Frankenstein” in Breckenridge — The comedy genius, Mel Brooks, has adapted his beloved comedy film for the stage. At the Breckenridge Backstage Theatre from June 25 through Aug. 10. Tickets range from $35 to $50.

“The Future is Present, The Harbinger is Home” at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Denver — The exhibition features over sixty works spanning sculpture, painting, drawing, video, and large-scale installations that explore the role of New Orleans and other climate-vulnerable regions of the world. On view through Aug. 24. Museum admission ranges from free to $14.

Colorado Shakespeare Festival in Boulder — “The Tempest” and “Richard II” are on stage at the Roe Green Theatre through Aug. 10. Tickets start at $36.

