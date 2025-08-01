Colorado confirms another measles case. This time in Monarch Pass

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Chaffee County Public Health have confirmed a case of measles in an out-of-state resident in Monarch Pass.

The person possibly exposed others to the disease in the Monarch Mountain at the Crest Gift Shop on July 25 from around 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Monarch Mountain at the Crest is located off of highway US-50 at the top of Monarch Pass on the Continental Divide in south-central Colorado. It’s 21 miles west of Salida and 41 miles east of Gunnison on the border between Chafee and Gunnison Counties.

Those who were in the area are advised to monitor for symptoms through August 15.

Gunnison County has experienced Colorado’s most recent case of measles. The state health department reported a case in an out-of-state resident earlier this month. The Taylor Park Trading Post in Almont and the Gunnison Valley Health Hospital in Gunnison were listed as possible exposure locations.

The state department has reported 16 measles cases in 2025, most in Arapahoe County. There have been four hospitalizations, but no deaths.



As of July 29, 2025, the Center for Disease Control has confirmed 1,333 measles cases in the U.S.