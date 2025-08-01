Man arrested in Commerce City for allegedly pointing laser at planes near DIA

Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested a man in Commerce City around 9 p.m. Thursday night after he allegedly pointed a green laser at multiple commercial airplanes flying near Denver International Airport.

“Our aircraft unit overheard several pilots reporting the laser being directed into their cockpits,” said State Patrol Trooper Sherri Mendez.

Screenshot from video provided by Colorado State Patrol A man was arrested Thursday night for allegedly pointed a green laser at multiple commercial airplanes flying near Denver International Airport.

The unit was able to track the suspect from the skies and relay his location to troopers on the ground. They found 41-year-old Jose Alonzo Duarte-Campos near East 64th Avenue and Monaco Street.

While under surveillance, Duarte-Campos reportedly aimed the laser at passing aircraft several times. Troopers say they detained him after he got in his car to drive away.

He faces a felony charge for unlawfully aiming a laser at an aircraft, a misdemeanor DUI charge related to apparent drug use at the time of his arrest, and a charge for methamphetamine possession.

CSP also confirmed Duarte-Campos had a felony warrant for dangerous drugs at the time of his arrest.

Authorities urge the public to report any incidents involving lasers and aircrafts immediately, warning that the act poses serious risks to pilots, passengers and public safety.