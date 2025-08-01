Sale agreement finalized for Pueblo steel mill

Connecticut-based Atlas Holdings has completed its purchase of the EVRAZ steel mill in Pueblo. It has formed a new company, Orion Steel Companies, that the factory will be part of.

In June Atlas Holdings, a private equity and investment firm, announced that it was buying the Pueblo steel mill, and other steel assets owned by EVRAZ North America.

The company said in a press release that the new acquisition will position the company to be a major supplier of steel.

“Collectively, the Companies employ 3,400 skilled associates across two electric arc furnace steel facilities, 12 steel product mills and have a steelmaking capacity of 2.3 million tons and finished steel capacity.”

The top four major steel producers in the U.S. each produce between 10-20 million tons of steel per year.

The company also announced that Doug Matthews will lead the newly created Orion Steel group as CEO. Matthews is a former executive at Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel, one of the top four steel producers in the U.S.

KRCC reached out to Atlas Holdings for comment but did not hear back before publication.