Gov. Polis declares state of disaster for Western Slope wildfires, Lee and Grease fires merge overnight

The Lee fire and the Grease fire in Rio Blanco County merged overnight to become one fire, which is now more than 14,000 acres and growing. Hot, dry, windy conditions have stoked the flames.

The blaze is burning on public land about 18 miles southwest of Meeker. About 300 firefighters are working the fire under Rocky Mountain Incident Command.

“Public and firefighter safety is our highest priority on the Lee and Grease Fires,” said incident commander Matt Weakland in a daily update. “We understand the impacts that these fires and other nearby fires are having on the public.”

An evacuation order is in effect south of Highway 64, Highway 64 from mile marker 58 to 67, County Road 76 between County Road 3 and County Road 5, and along County Road 33. More evacuations are likely. Updates can be found on the Rio Blanco Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Shelter is available at the Rio Blanco County Fairgrounds.

LeRoux fire

On Monday, Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of disaster for the LeRoux fire in Delta County after the sheriff's office requested assistance, saying it has grown beyond the capacity of local firefighters.

The LeRoux fire is currently 179 acres, and evacuation orders are in effect for 3100 Road north of the intersection of 3100 Road and Oak Mesa Road, starting at the 7X Ranch. It is zero percent contained. Fire crews have been working to control the edges of the fires and protect nearby properties.

Elk fire

The nearby Elk Fire is currently 7,750 acres and zero percent contained. Evacuation orders are in effect for County Road 8, mile markers 11-16, Sleepy Cat to Lake Avery, and county roads 40, 49, 63, and nearby parks.

The White River National Forest has issued a public closure due to the fires.

A red flag warning issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect through 8 p.m. tonight due to gusty winds of up to 25 mph, low relative humidity, and dry fuels.

An air quality advisory is in effect for much of western Colorado.

On Sunday, Gov. Jared Polis declared a disaster emergency as a result of “near record levels” of fire conditions in northwest Colorado.