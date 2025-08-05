Colorado will restrict using SNAP benefits to buy soda and sugary beverages

Colorado has received a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to restrict the use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to purchase soft drinks and sugary beverages.

“Today’s waiver is a big step towards improving the health of Coloradans and reducing obesity rates, diabetes, and tooth decay,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement. “Because many local grocers make stocking decisions in part based on SNAP eligibility, I’m confident that this waiver will also help reduce food deserts in Colorado by reducing shelf space for soda and increasing it for other nutritional food products eligible for SNAP.”

SNAP is designed to help low-income families supplement their grocery budgets so they can afford more nutritious foods. The waivers allow states greater flexibility to manage their programs.

Colorado’s waiver sought modifications focused on beverage purchases eligible for SNAP purchases, such as milk-based drinks and 100 percent juice drinks. Sweetened beverages, such as soft drinks with either sugar or artificial sweeteners, are ineligible. Sugary beverages with at least 5 grams of sweetener per 12 ounces are also excluded.

It’s the first of three waivers that Colorado applied for in May.

Governor Polis signed SB25-169 into law, which directs the Colorado Department of Human Services to submit an application to USDA to seek approval to allow SNAP residents to use their benefits at participating restaurants.

Colorado is awaiting two additional waivers that would allow SNAP participants to buy a full range of hot prepared foods from grocery stores, such as rotisserie chickens, and streamline the process for farmers market vendors to accept SNAP payments.

“We also look forward to USDA approval of two additional waivers requested by Colorado to expand choice and further boost access to healthy, convenient foods for families across our state,” Governor Polis said.

The waiver is the first of three that Colorado applied for in May. The USDA announced West Virginia, Florida, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas had also received waivers. All of them restrict soda and sweet drinks, but some go further. Florida’s waiver also excludes energy drinks, candy, and prepared desserts.

Colorado consistently ranks as one of the healthiest states in the country. The U.S. News and World Report ranked Colorado 9th with the lowest obesity rate at 24.9 percent.

The waiver goes into effect on March 1, 2026.