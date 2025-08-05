Colorado man accused of choking local TV reporter, pleads not guilty, trial date set

The man accused of attacking a Grand Junction reporter in a bias-motivated crime is set to stand trial more than a year after his arrest.

Patrick Egan, 40, is accused of attacking a KKCO television reporter after first following him and questioning him about his nationality. Egan has regularly appeared in court over the past several months for brief review hearings, with attorneys discussing the possibility of a plea deal.

Tuesday morning, Egan’s public defender, Ruth Swift, said he intended to plead not guilty and take the case to trial. That trial is scheduled for Jan. 12-16.

Egan was arrested last December after allegedly tackling and choking the reporter. At the time, Egan was working as a cab driver and followed the reporter from nearby Delta to Grand Junction. Egan is said to have asked for the reporter’s identification and yelled, “This is Trump’s America now,” according to the arrest affidavit. The reporter is from Detroit and of Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander descent.

When the reporter reached the KKCO parking lot, police say Egan chased him down and tackled him before other employees intervened. The reporter sustained minor injuries.

The case immediately drew statewide attention given its proximity to the re-election of President Donald Trump. In subsequent court hearings, Egan’s defense attorney explained that Egan was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and was experiencing mental health issues.