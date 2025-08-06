Smoke blankets state, forces evacuations as Western Slope fires burn, largely uncontained

Multiple wildfires are burning on the Western Slope, forcing evacuations and darkening the sky across the state. With most of western Colorado under a high fire danger warning, hundreds of firefighters are working in sweltering conditions, with highs in the 90s and no rain in the forecast for the foreseeable future.

Air quality advisories are in effect across the Western Slope and the Front Range through Thursday, as smoke billows south.

On Wednesday morning, Gov. Jared Polis extended the disaster declaration he issued Sunday to include the Lee Fire, which has exploded in size this week. He issued a state of emergency Monday for the LeRoux Fire.

Lee and Elk fires

The Lee Fire near Meeker jumped Highway 13 today and some residents are under evacuation, others are under pre-evacuation status.

Residents can see smoke from two wildfires burning on either side of the small Western Slope ranching community. The blazes have closed the main highway that leads to the town and forced about 150 nearby homes to evacuate.

After merging with another fire Tuesday, the Lee Fire ballooned on Wednesday to more than 22,000 acres — more than 35 square miles. It’s burning 11 miles southwest of town and is pushing closer to it. The Elk Fire, now 8,304 acres, or nearly 13 square miles, is burning 10 miles southeast and moving away from the community.

Colorado State Highway 13, a vital link between Meeker and U.S. 70, is closed from mile markers 19 to 39. A nearby section of White River National Forest is also closed within the Rio Blanco Ranger District.

Both large fires are zero percent contained. A fire spokesperson said that firefighters are working to slow the spread by digging and strengthening fire lines, which can range from the width of a walking path to that of a highway, using shovels and bulldozers.

Shelter is available at the Rio Blanco County Fairgrounds.

A community meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6 at Meeker High School. Updates can be found on the Rio Blanco Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

LeRoux Fire

Residents in the Hotchkiss area who had been forced to flee the much smaller LeRoux Fire were allowed to return to their homes Wednesday afternoon. They’re still under pre-evacuation status, meaning they need to be able to flee at a moment’s notice.

The fire is currently 179 acres, with no containment. More than 90 personnel are working the fire.

Gov. Polis’s disaster declaration Monday unlocked state support for firefighting efforts, since then, crews have made progress, but public health officials warn that heavy smoke is still blowing in from other fires outside of Delta County.

Free N95 masks are available at Delta County Public Health in Delta and the Delta County North Fork Annex in Hotchkiss.

Only local residents can access 3100 Road beyond the closure point with Redlands Mesa Road, and drivers should expect fire engines and heavy equipment.

Elkhorn Fire

Meantime the Elkhorn Fire, just west in La Plata County, is 87 percent contained. It’s burning 13 miles northeast of Durango in San Juan National Forest.

Nearby roads have been reopened, but U.S. Forest Service officials warn that the fire is still active. It’s mostly contained except the northernmost part, near the Bear Creek drainage area.

San Juan Team 8 Incident Management Team operations chief Lance Martin said in a Wednesday morning update that a helicopter was continuing to help with mop up efforts, as well as an infrared drone. “Things are looking really good,” he said.

Fire management is being passed back to local authorities this evening to complete cleanup.

Several additional fires continue to smolder but are partially or largely contained, including Stoner Mesa Fire near Rico, at 514 acres and Sharp Canyon Fire outside of Delores, at 400 acres.

The larger South Rim Fire in Black Canyon of the Gunnison, which has been burning since early July, is still smoking at 4,232 acres. The Turner Gulch Fire, outside the tiny community of Gateway, is nearly 25,000 acres.