Critical fire weather drives major fires on drought-stricken Western Slope

Nearly the entire state is under red flag warnings on Friday due to critical fire conditions. Hot, dry weather with gusty winds up to 40 mph is driving fires across the Western Slope.

Air quality advisories are also in effect for the western part of the state due to wildfire smoke. More than twenty lightning-caused wildfires are burning uncontained across the Western Slope, according to Gov. Polis’s office.

Gov. Polis declared a state of emergency this week.

Lee fire

The Lee fire is now the largest in the state at over 60,000 acres. It grew more than 15,000 acres on Thursday and is threatening Meeker in Rio Blanco County.

The sheriff’s office is downgrading some evacuation orders for the area today, but most residents are on standby to leave at a moment's notice.

Shelters have been opened at Moffat County High School in nearby Craig, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Rangely. Colorado Mountain College in Rifle is offering its parking lot for RVs and trailers. The Rio Blanco County Fairgrounds is providing emergency shelter for evacuated livestock.

More than 500 firefighters are on the scene, with 11 planes and helicopters, 46 fire engines and 21 hand crews. The goal today, according to incident command, is to control the northwest side of the fire and prevent it from spreading along the State Highway 64 corridor.



State Highway 13, which links Meeker to Interstate 70, remains closed from County Road 5 to State Highway 64. Many county roads in the area are also closed.

Elk fire

The nearby Elk fire, directly east of the Lee fire, is also zero percent contained and is 14,518 acres. Portions of the White River National Forest remain closed.

LeRoux fire

The LeRoux fire in Delta County is now 74 percent contained at 196 acres. Officials said high winds on Thursday stirred up clouds of dust and ash in the fire zone, but the fire is largely extinguished.

Twelve fire



The Twelve fire in Moffat County is burning roughly 18 miles west of Maybell between Elk Springs and the Deer Lodge Park Road. It is now 20 percent contained at 4,287 acres. Fire restrictions and red flag warnings are in effect.

It’s burning on private, state and federal lands in pinyon, juniper, grass and brush. Bureau of Land Management officials said the fire was still active due to dry fuels, warm temperatures and gusty winds.

U.S. Highway 40 remains open, with speed reductions still in place. Portions of Dinosaur National Monument are closed, including Deerlodge Road.

Turner Gulch fire

The Turner Gulch fire in Mesa County, just northeast of Gateway, has been smoldering for over a month. It’s now 49 percent contained at 27,477 acres.

Red flag conditions have made firefighting challenging, according to a Friday update from the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 2. They expect similar conditions today and the potential for rapid spread.

Crews continue to monitor the western edge of the fire near private property. Some local road closures are in place.

Closures remain in effect for portions of Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison national forests in and south of Unaweep Canyon.