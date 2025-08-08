El Paso County judge dismisses case against Pikes Peak Library District for Rockrimmon closure

A lawsuit filed late last year accusing the Pikes Peak Library District of violating open meeting laws was dismissed by an El Paso County judge on Monday.

The court ruled the District was in compliance during the vote to close the Rockrimmon Library branch because the agenda was posted at least 24 hours before the meeting.

The justice also dismissed a complaint alleging the district acted outside its jurisdiction by voting to close the branch because the plaintiffs didn’t file the court complaint within 28 days of the October 16th, 2024 decision.

The Court also noted in their decision;

“If Plaintiffs are correct that PPLD…did not have the authority to make the decision to not renew the Rockrimmon lease, it probably also means PPLD never had the authority to enter into the lease to begin with.”

The plaintiffs requested to extend the deadline to December because of community pushback and a second trustee vote. The court denied the extension, ruling the vote was finalized in October and the December vote was a reaffirmation of the original decision.

The dismissal marks the likely end of the lawsuits against the Pikes Peak Library District related to the closure of the Rockrimmon branch.