Things to do in Colorado this weekend

From plays and fine art festivals to regional celebrations and outdoor concerts, there’s plenty to enjoy this weekend.

Friday, Aug. 8

Boulder County Free Admission Day at the Colorado Railroad Museum in Golden — Grounds and exhibits are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Train rides operate 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Opening of “Assassins” in Golden — This Tony-Award-winning musical, about the minds and motives of history’s most infamous figures who attempted to assassinate U.S. presidents, features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. On stage at Miners Alley Performing Arts Center Aug. 8 through Sept. 14. Tickets are $50-69.

Seusspeare in the Park: Romeo and Juliet's Restaurant Wars in Grand Junction — This free performance delivers Shakespeare as Dr. Seuss would have written it. On stage in Lincoln Park at 10 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 9

Black Forest Festival — A day full of live music, food, parades, vendors, family-friendly activities and more. Festivities start at 6:30 a.m. and go until 3 p.m.

Denver Municipal Jazz Band in Denver — A free concert at the Savoy in Curtis Park. Doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m.

Centennial Under the Stars — An evening of live music and food trucks at Centennial Center Park, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cockpit Demo Day in Denver — Visit Wings Over the Rockies from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to get an up-close look inside select aircraft and learn all about the history of the aircraft, instruments and controls. Ticket prices vary based on age and income.

Sunday, Aug. 10

Rock in the Park in Denver — A free all-ages concert featuring the School of Rock Denver House Band from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The show closes out the live music season at City Park and raises money for kids' music scholarships.

Violins of Hope in Arvada — Together, Chabad of Northwest Denver and musicians of the Red Rock String Quartet bring Jewish music and stories to the stage. The Violins of Hope are a collection of historic violins, once played by Jewish musicians during the Holocaust, that symbolize resilience and the enduring power of music. By sharing the incredible stories of these instruments and their owners, the project connects past tragedies to a vision for a more compassionate future. The show is at the Arvada Center at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $30.

Kids’ Sandcastle Competition in Frisco — A free competition for kids 12 and under at the Frisco Marina. Construction time is 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., followed by judging and an awards ceremony.

Touch-A-Truck in Erie — An event where kids can honk the horn, turn the wheel, and touch the buttons on vehicles of all shapes and sizes, from construction trucks to emergency response vehicles. 9 a.m. to noon at the Erie Community Center.

All weekend

Ongoing events

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” in Denver — This 10-time Tony Award-winning musical is a reimagining of Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary 2001 film. “Moulin Rouge” is on stage at the Buell Theatre Aug.6-17. Tickets start at $53.10.

Denver Parade of Homes — Thursday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., Aug. 7-24.

“Reel to Real” film series — A four-week series that brings to life Colorado’s history, culture and communities at the Sie FilmCenter. After each screening, History Colorado curators and other experts lead a discussion covering the film’s historical context, impact, and thematic connection to the state. The series kicks off on Tuesday, Aug. 5 at 6:30 p.m. with a presentation of the charming 1994 sports comedy-drama “A League of Their Own” starring Geena Davis, Tom Hanks and Madonna.

“Dixie’s Tupperware Party” in Denver — A laugh-out-loud tale about Dixie Longate, a fast-talking, gum-chewing, ginger-haired Alabama gal who is bringing grandma’s Tupperware party into the 21st century. On stage July 24 through Aug. 17 at the Garner Galleria Theatre in the DCPA. Tickets start at $56.64.

Bright Nights at the Historic Four Mile Park in Denver — An evening lantern festival featuring whimsical flora and fauna, a surreal Chinese Dreamland and an interactive zone full of surprises. Open Wednesday through Sunday, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets start at $15.

“Young Frankenstein” in Breckenridge — The comedy genius, Mel Brooks, has adapted his beloved comedy film for the stage. At the Breckenridge Backstage Theatre from June 25 through Aug. 10. Tickets range from $35 to $50.

“The Future is Present, The Harbinger is Home” at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Denver — The exhibition features over sixty works spanning sculpture, painting, drawing, video, and large-scale installations that explore the role of New Orleans and other climate-vulnerable regions of the world. On view through Aug. 24. Museum admission ranges from free to $14.

Colorado Shakespeare Festival in Boulder — “The Tempest” and “Richard II” are on stage at the Roe Green Theatre through Aug. 10. Tickets start at $36.

Cirque du Soleil’s “Echo” in Denver — A new performance under the big top, telling the story of a girl, her dog, and the magic cube that takes them on a journey. On stage through Aug. 17. Tickets start at $96.

